INS Tabar Joins Spanish Navy Ship Atalaya For Key Mediterranean Exercise

Indian Navy's frontline frigate, INS Tabar, has conducted a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with Spanish Navy Ship Atalaya in the Mediterranean Sea. The exercise was conducted after INS Tabar departed from Spain's Malaga following a two-day visit from August 25-27.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated, “Indian Navy’s frontline frigate, INS Tabar had arrived on a two-day visit at Malaga, Spain on 25 Aug 24 and post departure on 27 Aug 24 conducted Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with Spanish Navy Ship Atalaya in the Mediterranean Sea.”

“India and Spain have been engaging in multiple fields towards enhancing the existing bilateral relations, including the maritime domain,” it added.

The conduct of the Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) between the Indian Navy and the Spanish Navy in the Mediterranean Sea demonstrates the Indian Navy’s outreach and sustenance, which also marks a significant milestone in the maritime cooperation between India and Spain, according to a Ministry of Defence press release.

In a press release, the Ministry of Defence stated, “The MPX involved a series of advanced exercises such as Station Keeping, Replenishment at Sea Approaches (RASAPs), Flying Exercise (FYEX), Steam Past and PHOTOEX serials. Units from both navies demonstrated high levels of professionalism and commitment to enhance collaborative efforts.”

The Indian Navy remains committed to fostering partnerships with navies across the world, according to a Ministry of Defence press release. The MPX with the Spanish Navy reinforces the strong bilateral naval ties, further strengthening our resolve and commitment towards ensuring enhanced cooperation in the maritime domain.

In a statement shared on X, an Indian Navy spokesperson stated, “#INSTabar, on completion of visit to Malaga, #Spain conducted #MaritimePartnershipExercise with Spanish Navy Ship Atalaya in the Mediterranean Sea. @Armada_esp Station Keeping, RASAPs, FLYEX & PHOTOEX conducted with an aim to imbibe best practices & enhance #interoperability.”

INS Tabar is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy, according to the Ministry of Defence. The ship is part of the Indian Navy’s Sword Arm Fleet which is based at Mumbai under the Western Naval Command.

