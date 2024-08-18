External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently connected with the Indian community in Kuwait, along with representatives from various professional and community organizations, during his official visit on August 18. Jaishankar praised their significant contributions to fostering strong relations between India and Kuwait.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlighted in a press release, “EAM met a cross-section of prominent members of the Indian community in Kuwait as well as representatives of various professional and community associations. The large and vibrant Indian community in Kuwait continues to be a living bridge between the two countries.”

In a post on social media platform X, Jaishankar expressed his appreciation, stating, “A good interaction with the vibrant Indian community in Kuwait. Commend their achievements and contribution to India-Kuwait relations.”

During his visit, Jaishankar also met with Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah and Prime Minister Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He extended his gratitude to Kuwait’s leadership for their ongoing support in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations.

In addition, Jaishankar held discussions with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, exploring avenues to deepen bilateral relations across various sectors. The MEA noted, “The meeting of EAM with Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait H.E. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya provided an opportunity to discuss avenues to further deepen bilateral relations in all spheres, including through greater exchanges of visits at various levels. There was a strong interest on both sides for giving more content to the economic partnership, both in trade and investments.”

The discussions also touched on potential areas of collaboration, including pharmaceuticals, technology, and education. Both ministers emphasized the need for further streamlining labor and manpower issues, ensuring their effective implementation. They also exchanged views on regional and global matters of mutual interest.

The MEA concluded that Jaishankar’s visit played a crucial role in energizing bilateral ties and setting the stage for future exchanges and concrete outcomes.

