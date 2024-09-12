J&K Assembly Polls: MP Rashid Engineer Criticizes Modi’s ‘Naya Kashmir’ Vision

Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer, recently granted interim bail by Delhi’s special NIA court in a terror funding case, has left for Jammu and Kashmir.

Baramulla MP Rashid Engineer, recently granted interim bail by Delhi’s special NIA court in a terror funding case, has left for Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the significance of the upcoming elections and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Naya Kashmir’ vision.

Criticism of ‘Naya Kashmir’

Engineer stated, “I will just say that truth will prevail. I hope for justice. The election is important as Kashmir is at a crucial stage. The people of J&K will successfully fight for justice as they are united. PM Modi’s so-called vision of ‘Naya Kashmir’ will fail.”

Bail Conditions and Court Proceedings

On Wednesday, the Patiala House Court issued a release order for Rashid Engineer, imposing a condition prohibiting him from speaking to the media about the ongoing terror funding case. This followed his interim bail granted on Tuesday, which is valid until October 2.

The decision on his regular bail plea has been postponed to October 5, 2024. Engineer had applied for interim bail for three months to campaign in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections and fulfill his duties as a parliamentarian. His regular bail application remains pending.

NIA’s Opposition to Bail

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) opposed Engineer’s regular bail plea, citing concerns that he might misuse his position to influence witnesses and obstruct justice. The NIA presented a confidential report indicating previous misuse of telephone facilities while in Tihar Central Jail, leading to restrictions on his call privileges.

Background and Previous Arrests

Rashid Engineer, recently elected to the Lok Sabha, previously faced legal issues, including a 2017 terror funding case. In 2005, he was arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) in Srinagar for allegedly supporting militants but was later cleared of charges on humanitarian grounds.

In August 2019, he was again arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Despite his incarceration, Engineer filed his nomination for the 2024 parliamentary elections from jail and won by a significant margin, defeating former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

