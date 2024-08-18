J&k Elections: Doda To Participate In First Phase Of Voting, Nomination To Be Filed On This Date

Following the announcement of J&K’s election, Doda’s District Election Officer Harvinder Singh has recently announced, that the code of conduct is now in effect as the district prepares to vote in the first phase on September 18.

In a press conference held on Saturday, Singh confirmed that the deadline for submitting nominations is August 27.

Further, he also revealed, that the official notification for polling will be released on August 20, and the deadline for withdrawing nominations will be August 30.

Talking about the code of conduct, Singh said ‘The model code of conduct was activated upon the announcement of the dates. We have organized training and interactive sessions with political parties.’

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) unveiled the election schedule for Jammu and Kashmir on August 16, with polling set to occur in three phases: September 18, September 25, and October 1.

The counting of votes will take place on October 4. ECI has instructed enforcement agencies to ensure impartiality and transparency for a fair election process.

Political Landscape Of J&K

At J&k, there are a total of 90 assembly constituencies, which include 74 general, nine for Scheduled Tribes (ST), and seven for Scheduled Castes (SC).

The electorate comprises 87.09 lakh individuals, including 44.46 lakh males, 42.62 lakh females, 169 transgender individuals, 82,590 persons with disabilities (PwDs), 73,943 very senior citizens, 2,660 centenarians, 76,092 service electors, and 3.71 lakh first-time voters.

