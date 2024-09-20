Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Push Notifications

Activate notifications to receive push notices for important events and suggestions.

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, September 20, 2024
Live Tv

J&K: Encounter Erupts Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Reasi District

In a recent development from Jammu & Kashmir, an encounter has commenced between security forces and terrorists in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

J&K: Encounter Erupts Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Reasi District

In a recent development from Jammu & Kashmir, an encounter has commenced between security forces and terrorists in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

Taking to X, District Police of Reasi revealed, that the operation was initiated around 1:00 PM today following the receipt of specific intelligence. They confirmed that contact has been established in the Shikari area of the Chassana police station.

Currently, the search operation is ongoing, and 2-3 militants are trapped in the area.

(Waiting for further development)

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

encounter jammu & kashmir NewsX Reasi District

Also Read

Ireland Commemorates 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations With India, Announces Cultural Collaboration

Ireland Commemorates 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations With India, Announces Cultural Collaboration

Karnataka Mandates Testing Of Temple Prasada & Exclusive Use Of Nandini Ghee Amid Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Karnataka Mandates Testing Of Temple Prasada & Exclusive Use Of Nandini Ghee Amid Tirupati Laddu...

Adani Total Gas Secures Largest Global Financing In The City Gas Distribution Business

Adani Total Gas Secures Largest Global Financing In The City Gas Distribution Business

World Congress On Rehabilitation 2024 Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi, Focuses On Employment For People Of Determination

World Congress On Rehabilitation 2024 Kicks Off In Abu Dhabi, Focuses On Employment For People...

Why Did Halle Berry Not Take Shower Half The Time During New Movie? Former Bond Girl Reveals,’Our Teeth Were Stained, Hair Was A Mess’

Why Did Halle Berry Not Take Shower Half The Time During New Movie? Former Bond...

Entertainment

Why Did Halle Berry Not Take Shower Half The Time During New Movie? Former Bond Girl Reveals,’Our Teeth Were Stained, Hair Was A Mess’

Why Did Halle Berry Not Take Shower Half The Time During New Movie? Former Bond

Malayalam Veteran Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma Passes Away At 79- Know Cause Behind Her Death

Malayalam Veteran Actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma Passes Away At 79- Know Cause Behind Her Death

Kangana Ranaut Complains About Not Getting Any Support From Film Fraternity Over Emergency Delay

Kangana Ranaut Complains About Not Getting Any Support From Film Fraternity Over Emergency Delay

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Trailer Promises Intense Drama Amid Complex Situations

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 Trailer Promises Intense Drama Amid Complex Situations

James Cameron Hits Back At Critics For Hating On The Terminator Dialogues

James Cameron Hits Back At Critics For Hating On The Terminator Dialogues

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox