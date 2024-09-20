J&K: Encounter Erupts Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Reasi District

In a recent development from Jammu & Kashmir, an encounter has commenced between security forces and terrorists in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials.

Taking to X, District Police of Reasi revealed, that the operation was initiated around 1:00 PM today following the receipt of specific intelligence. They confirmed that contact has been established in the Shikari area of the Chassana police station.

On the receipt of specific intel, an operation was launched around 1300 hrs today. Contact has been established at the Shikari area of PS Chassana.@OfficeOfLGJandK @JmuKmrPolice @adgp_igp @ZPHQJammu @UHqrs@Sikarwar_IPS @DMReasi — DISTRICT POLICE REASI (@REASIPOLICE) September 20, 2024

Currently, the search operation is ongoing, and 2-3 militants are trapped in the area.

(Waiting for further development)

(With Inputs From ANI)