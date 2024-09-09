Tuesday, September 10, 2024

J&K: Two Terrorists Killed In An Anti-Infiltration Operation At Nowshera

On the night of September 8-9, two terrorists were killed in an anti-infiltration operation at J&K's Nowshera region.

During the operation, a significant cache of weapons was recovered, including two AK-47 rifles and one pistol.

As per White Knight Corps, Operation Kanchi was initiated based on intelligence inputs from various agencies and the Jammu and Kashmir Police about a possible infiltration attempt.

This search operation took place in the Lam area of Nowshera. Currently, the operation is still ongoing in the region.

Meanwhile on August 29, the Indian Army successfully killed three terrorists during latter’s infiltration attempt, who were trying to enter across the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Machhal and Tangdhar sectors.

Based on credible intelligence reports, backed by Jammu and Kashmir Police, the operation was initiated.

In the Machhal sector, the terrorists were detected moving through dense foliage, leading to an intense exchange of fire. Similarly, in the Tangdhar sector, security forces engaged in a fierce firefight with infiltrators. As a result of these engagements, two terrorists were eliminated in the Machhal sector and one in the Tangdhar sector.

(With Inputs From ANI)

