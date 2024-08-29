Thursday, August 29, 2024

J&K Weather: Sonamarg Receives First Snowfall Of The Season

The snowfall in Sonamarg and rain in other parts provide a significant contrast to the previous hot conditions, offering a cooler and more pleasant environment for both residents and visitors.

J&K Weather: Sonamarg Receives First Snowfall Of The Season

While the plains of Kashmir experienced rainfall, the higher reaches of Sonamarg have seen the season’s first snowfall, significantly lowering temperatures. This early snowfall marks a refreshing change for the region, particularly affecting popular trekking destinations like Vishansar and Nichnai.

Rainfall Across Jammu and Kashmir

Most areas in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory, experienced fresh rainfall today. This wet spell has brought much-needed relief from the intense heat, with temperatures dropping across the region.

MUST READ: HD Deve Gowda Reviews Key Infrastructure Project In Jammu & Kashmir

Weather Forecast: More Snow Expected

The Meteorological Department has forecasted that, over the next 36 hours, additional higher altitudes in the region are likely to receive fresh snowfall. This forecast includes areas expected to see similar weather patterns until tomorrow.

Impact on Local Activities

The recent weather changes are anticipated to affect local activities and tourism, especially in trekking and adventure sports. The snowfall in Sonamarg and rain in other parts provide a significant contrast to the previous hot conditions, offering a cooler and more pleasant environment for both residents and visitors.

ALSO READ: J&K: One Terrorist Neutralized During Anti-Infiltration Operation In Kupwara

Tags:

Fresh snowfall Kashmir forecast Jammu and Kashmir weather relief Jammu and Kashmir weather update Kashmir high-altitude snowfall Kashmir trekking spots snowfall Rainfall and temperature drop Kashmir Sonamarg first snowfall season Sonamarg weather report Srinagar rainfall August 2024
addBlock

Recent Post

PM Modi To Launch Major Development Projects At Maharashtra Tomorrow

PM Modi To Launch Major Development Projects At Maharashtra Tomorrow

National Sports Day 2024: Do You Know Why It Is Celebrated?

National Sports Day 2024: Do You Know Why It Is Celebrated?

‘Reach For The Stars’: Farhan Akhtar Hits The Right Notes With Lively New Song

‘Reach For The Stars’: Farhan Akhtar Hits The Right Notes With Lively New Song

Three Female Naxalites Neutralized At Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur Clash

Three Female Naxalites Neutralized At Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur Clash

Paris Paralympics: Nitesh And Thulasimathi Secure Victory In All-India Showdown

Paris Paralympics: Nitesh And Thulasimathi Secure Victory In All-India Showdown

Paris Paralympics: Indian Women’s Shuttlers Manasi And Mandeep Defeated In Group Stage

Paris Paralympics: Indian Women’s Shuttlers Manasi And Mandeep Defeated In Group Stage

Gujarat: Woman Harassed By Zomato Agent Who Faked Injury & Flashed Her

Gujarat: Woman Harassed By Zomato Agent Who Faked Injury & Flashed Her

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox