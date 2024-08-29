J&K Weather: Sonamarg Receives First Snowfall Of The Season

The snowfall in Sonamarg and rain in other parts provide a significant contrast to the previous hot conditions, offering a cooler and more pleasant environment for both residents and visitors.

While the plains of Kashmir experienced rainfall, the higher reaches of Sonamarg have seen the season’s first snowfall, significantly lowering temperatures. This early snowfall marks a refreshing change for the region, particularly affecting popular trekking destinations like Vishansar and Nichnai.

Rainfall Across Jammu and Kashmir

Most areas in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, the summer capital of the Union Territory, experienced fresh rainfall today. This wet spell has brought much-needed relief from the intense heat, with temperatures dropping across the region.

Weather Forecast: More Snow Expected

The Meteorological Department has forecasted that, over the next 36 hours, additional higher altitudes in the region are likely to receive fresh snowfall. This forecast includes areas expected to see similar weather patterns until tomorrow.

Impact on Local Activities

The recent weather changes are anticipated to affect local activities and tourism, especially in trekking and adventure sports. The snowfall in Sonamarg and rain in other parts provide a significant contrast to the previous hot conditions, offering a cooler and more pleasant environment for both residents and visitors.

