HD Deve Gowda Reviews Key Infrastructure Project In Jammu & Kashmir

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda visited Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir, marking his first trip to Srinagar. His visit was highlighted by his inspection of the railway line from Srinagar to Baramulla, a significant infrastructure project that was approved during his tenure.

Inspection of the Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line

During his visit, Deve Gowda took a keen interest in the railway line connecting Srinagar to Baramulla, which he had championed during his time in office. The project, valued at Rs 2,400 crore, was designated as a national project under his leadership. Gowda expressed his intention to evaluate the progress of this key infrastructure development.

Deve Gowda’s Statement

In his remarks, Deve Gowda stated, “I have come to Srinagar for the first time. The railway line from Srinagar to Baramulla was approved by me at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore, which was declared a national project. I wanted to see how the railway track has been laid and how passenger facilities have been provided.”

Significance of the Project

The Srinagar-Baramulla railway line is a crucial component of Jammu and Kashmir’s transport infrastructure, aimed at improving connectivity and boosting regional development. The line is expected to enhance passenger services and facilitate better access to various parts of the region.

Impact on the Region

The completion of this railway line represents a significant advancement in Jammu and Kashmir’s transportation network. It is anticipated to have a positive impact on local economies, enhance mobility, and provide a reliable means of transportation for residents and visitors alike.

Future Developments

Gowda’s visit underscores the ongoing commitment to infrastructure development in Jammu and Kashmir. The focus on evaluating the railway project highlights the continued efforts to improve connectivity and support regional growth.

As the railway line continues to evolve, it is expected to play a vital role in the economic and social development of the region, reinforcing the strategic importance of transportation infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

