Karnataka BJP MLA Sparks Controversy with ‘Is Rahul Gandhi Muslim or Christian?’ Remark

Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has ignited a new controversy by questioning the caste and community of Congress Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi. Patil Yatnal’s remarks, made during a recent statement, have drawn significant attention and criticism.

Questions on Caste and Community

In his remarks, Patil Yatnal challenged Rahul Gandhi’s identity, questioning whether he is a Muslim or a Christian. “Today, Rahul Gandhi goes to America and makes anti-national statements. He wants to conduct a caste survey, but he doesn’t even know which caste he was born into. He doesn’t know if he was born to Muslims or Christians. That should be investigated,” Patil Yatnal stated.

The BJP MLA, representing Bijapur City Assembly Constituency, has demanded an investigation to determine Gandhi’s true lineage. He further questioned Gandhi’s claims about his Brahmin identity. “If he claims to be a Brahmin, which Brahmin does he belong to? Is he a Brahmin who wears the Janivara (religious sacred thread)? What kind of Brahmin is he?” Patil Yatnal asked. He then compared Gandhi to a ‘country pistol,’ suggesting that his presence does not contribute positively to the nation.

Rahul Gandhi’s Stand on Caste Census

Rahul Gandhi has been a vocal advocate for a nationwide caste census. The promise to conduct a socio-economic caste census was also part of the Congress manifesto for the recent Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi’s proposal aims to enumerate various castes, sub-castes, and their socio-economic conditions, if his party were to come to power.

Political Reactions and Previous Controversies

Patil Yatnal’s remarks follow a similar line of critique from other BJP members. In July during the Monsoon session of Parliament, BJP MP Anurag Thakur also took a jibe at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi regarding the caste census issue. Thakur remarked, “The one whose caste is not known is talking about the census,” a statement that received criticism from the INDIA bloc’s alliance partners.

Patil Yatnal is no stranger to controversy. His past statements include claims that Jawaharlal Nehru was not the first Prime Minister of India, but Subhash Chandra Bose was. Additionally, in August of the previous year, he predicted the collapse of the Congress government within 6-7 months due to infighting, asserting that the BJP would highlight issues of corruption. Earlier, he compared Muslims to Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of Mysore, and urged voters not to support Muslim leaders.