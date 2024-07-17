Karnataka Government Halts Private Job Quota Bill Amid Industry Backlash

The Congress-led Karnataka government has put a hold on the private job quota bill for locals following significant backlash from the industry. This decision comes just hours after the government passed the bill on Wednesday, which mandated reservations for locals in both management and non-management positions in the state. The government plans to consult more extensively with stakeholders and will likely introduce a revised draft in the future.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a post on X said, “The bill approved by the cabinet to provide reservation for Kannadigas in private sector organizations, industries and enterprises has been temporarily put on hold. This will be revisited and decided in the coming days.”
The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories, and Other Establishments Bill, 2024 proposed reserving 50 percent of management jobs and 75 percent of non-management jobs in private companies for locals.
Earlier today, the National Association of Software and Service Companies released a statement regarding the Karnataka State Employment of Local Industries Factories Establishment Act Bill, 2024. The organization expressed “serious concern” about the bill’s provisions and called for its repeal.
Biocon Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar Shaw said, “As a tech hub we need skilled talent and whilst the aim is to provide jobs for locals we must not affect our leading position in technology by this move. There must be caveats that exempt highly skilled recruitment from this policy.”
ASSOCHAM co-chairman R K Misra said on ‘X’, “Another genius move from Govt of Karnataka. Mandate LOCAL RESERVATION & APPOINT GOVT OFFICER IN EVERY COMPANY to monitor. This will scare Indian IT & GCCs. Short sighted.”
