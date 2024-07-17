Karnataka Government Halts Private Job Quota Bill Amid Industry Backlash

The Congress-led Karnataka government has put a hold on the private job quota bill for locals following significant backlash from the industry. This decision comes just hours after the government passed the bill on Wednesday, which mandated reservations for locals in both management and non-management positions in the state. The government plans to consult more extensively with stakeholders and will likely introduce a revised draft in the future.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in a post on X said, “The bill approved by the cabinet to provide reservation for Kannadigas in private sector organizations, industries and enterprises has been temporarily put on hold. This will be revisited and decided in the coming days.”

ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರಿಗೆ ಖಾಸಗಿ ವಲಯದ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆಗಳು, ಕೈಗಾರಿಕೆಗಳು ಹಾಗೂ ಉದ್ದಿಮೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮೀಸಲಾತಿ ಕಲ್ಪಿಸುವ ಸಂಬಂಧ ಜಾರಿಗೆ ತರಲು ಉದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿದ್ದ ವಿಧೇಯಕವು ಇನ್ನೂ ಸಿದ್ಧತೆಯ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿದೆ. ಮುಂದಿನ ಸಚಿವ ಸಂಪುಟ ಸಭೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಮಗ್ರವಾಗಿ ಚರ್ಚಿಸಿ ಅಂತಿಮ ನಿರ್ಣಯ ಕೈಗೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗುವುದು. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) July 17, 2024