Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Issues New Threat, ‘Don’t Fly Air India from Nov 1 to 19’

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent figure in the Khalistani separatist movement, has made headlines once again with a chilling threat to Air India passengers. Pannun, who leads the organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has urged travelers to avoid flying with Air India from November 1 to 19. This warning coincides with what Pannun claims is the “40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide” in India, intensifying fears of potential violence.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Pannun is a US-based lawyer advocating for an independent Sikh state called Khalistan, which he believes should be established in India’s Punjab region. As the founder of SFJ, he has employed various legal and political strategies to further the Khalistani cause. His organization is known for organizing referendums and campaigns aimed at garnering international support for the movement.

Under Pannun’s leadership, SFJ has leveraged digital platforms to promote Khalistan’s independence, effectively mobilizing the Sikh diaspora around the globe. He has initiated initiatives like “Referendum 2020” to assess Sikh support for Khalistan and has filed lawsuits against Indian officials as part of his activism.

Legal Consequences and International Presence

In July 2020, the Indian government designated Pannun as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) due to his activities promoting separatism and inciting violence. Multiple warrants for his arrest have been issued, and his properties in India have been confiscated. Despite these legal hurdles, Pannun remains active internationally, particularly in Canada, the UK, and the US, where he continues to lobby for Khalistani independence.

Pannun’s Canadian citizenship and his activism have also led to diplomatic tensions between India and countries like Canada. His ability to mobilize support and draw international attention to the Khalistani cause has made him a polarizing figure in both Indian and global politics.

MUST READ: Eight Killed In Attack On Ganderbal Tunnel Construction Site

The Context of the Threat

Pannun’s latest warning to Air India passengers comes at a time of heightened anxiety over security in the airline industry. Recent incidents of hoax bomb calls have disrupted flights across India, amplifying concerns for passenger safety. His threats add another layer of worry for travelers, especially during a period already fraught with tensions surrounding the Sikh community’s historical grievances.

Implications for Air India and Passengers

The threat issued by Pannun poses significant implications for Air India and its passengers. With fears of possible attacks looming, travelers may reconsider their plans or seek alternative airlines during the specified dates. Air India has a responsibility to ensure passenger safety and may need to enhance security measures in response to these threats.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun’s warning to Air India passengers underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding the Khalistan movement and its implications for airline safety. As he continues to advocate for his cause internationally, the stakes remain high for both the Sikh community and the broader political landscape in India. Passengers are urged to stay informed and vigilant as these developments unfold.

ALSO READ: Chandrababu Naidu Advocates Larger Families To Combat Aging Population