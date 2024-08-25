Kolkata Police Extends Prohibitory Orders Near RG Kar Medical College Amid Unrest, Effective Until August 31

Kolkata Police has extended prohibitory orders near the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The decision to prolong the restrictions, initially imposed on August 18, underscores the authorities’ commitment to maintaining peace and preventing further disturbances in the area. The extension will now remain in effect until August 31.

Extension announced on Saturday

Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal announced the extension on Saturday, confirming the continuation of Section 163 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the vicinity of the hospital. The prohibitory orders specifically cover the area stretching from the Belgachia Road-J K Mitra crossing to certain parts of the Shyambazar five-point crossing belt in North Kolkata, a region that has become a focal point of public unrest.

The initial imposition of these orders was a direct response to the significant agitation that erupted following the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The orders, which restrict gatherings and meetings of more than five people, are aimed at preventing any potential disruptions that could escalate the already volatile situation. The ongoing unrest has raised concerns among the authorities about the possibility of further disturbances, prompting the decision to extend the prohibitory measures.

In his statement, Commissioner Goyal emphasized the importance of maintaining public order and ensuring the safety of both the hospital’s staff and the local community. “The extension is intended to prevent disturbances and maintain peace and order in the area,” the statement read, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

The prohibitory orders also carry legal consequences for those who might defy them. According to the directive, anyone found violating these restrictions will face penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. This provision allows the police to take swift action against individuals or groups who attempt to disrupt the peace, ensuring that the law is upheld during this sensitive period.

Kolkata poloce to monitor

As the extended deadline of August 31 approaches, the Kolkata Police will continue to monitor the situation closely. The authorities are determined to prevent any further escalation of tensions, and the prohibitory orders are a crucial tool in their efforts to restore calm in the affected area.

The tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has not only sparked widespread outrage but also highlighted the need for stringent measures to protect public safety. The extension of the prohibitory orders is seen as a necessary step in the ongoing efforts to manage the situation and prevent any further unrest.

