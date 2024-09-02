Kolkata Rape Case Update: Mamta Banerjee Brings New Anti-Rape Bill In the Wake of R.G. Kar Medical College Brutality

West Bengal's new anti-rape bill proposes capital punishment for severe rape cases, life sentences for repeat offenders, and streamlined investigation processes to enhance protection for women and children.

In the wake of Kolkata rape and murder case, where a 31 year trainee doctor was violated on 9th August 2024 in R.G. Kar medical college, The Mamata Banerjee government is set to introduce a groundbreaking anti-rape bill in the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday. The draft bill, named the ‘Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,’ seeks to enforce stringent measures to combat sexual violence and protect women and children.

Capital Punishment for Severe Rape Cases

The proposed bill stipulates capital punishment for individuals convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim’s death or a permanent vegetative state. Additionally, those convicted of rape or gang-rape will face life imprisonment, ensuring they spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

Comprehensive Amendments to Existing Laws

The bill aims to amend several existing legislations, including the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012. These changes are intended to enhance penalties and expedite the investigation and trial processes for severe crimes against women and children.

Accelerated Investigation and Prosecution

One of the key reforms includes reducing the investigation period for rape cases from two months to 21 days. Investigations may be extended by up to 15 days with written authorization from a police officer of at least the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP). Repeat offenders will face life imprisonment or death, along with a substantial fine.

New Regulations on Court Proceedings

The bill also proposes penalties for unauthorized printing or publishing of court-related matters, with offenders facing 3 to 5 years imprisonment and a fine.

Legislative Response to Recent Tragedies

This bill comes in response to the rape and murder of a woman medic at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month. A special two-day assembly session has been called to discuss the bill, which will be presented by state law minister Moloy Ghatak.

Summary

