Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: BJP Pushes For Mamata Banerjee’s Resignation

Union Minister and BJP’s West Bengal unit President Sukanta Majumdar has reiterated the party’s demand for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation. This call comes in the wake of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Jawhar Sircar’s resignation from his post over the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata.

Sircar’s Resignation and Criticism of State Government

Jawhar Sircar resigned from his position, citing profound disappointment with the state government’s handling of the case. In his resignation letter, Sircar criticized the administration for its response to the tragic incident and expressed frustration over the perceived corruption within the government.

“I have suffered patiently for a month since the terrible incident at RG Kar Hospital,” Sircar stated. “I was hoping for direct intervention from you with the agitating junior doctors, in the old style of Mamata Banerjee.”

Sircar, who joined TMC in 2021, also expressed disillusionment with the state government’s response to corruption allegations, particularly those involving the former education minister.

BJP’s Response and Call for Action

Sukanta Majumdar commented on Sircar’s resignation, “Jawhar Sircar has explained in his letter why he has resigned. When Jawhar Sircar came into politics, he discovered that Mamata Banerjee had become synonymous with corruption. Seeing this, he felt compelled to resign. Mamata Banerjee should step down.”

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also voiced his dissatisfaction, stating, “It’s good that Sircar recognized the issues within the TMC. However, these small resignations are not enough. We are demanding the Chief Minister’s resignation.”

Reactions from TMC and the State Government

In response to Sircar’s resignation, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh acknowledged that the party agrees with the “spirit” of his letter, though he described it as a personal decision.

The TMC government in West Bengal has faced severe criticism following the trainee doctor’s death on August 9. The incident led to widespread protests and has prompted a CBI investigation into both the murder and alleged financial irregularities at the R G Kar hospital. A civic volunteer and Dr. Sandip Ghosh have been arrested in connection with the case.

The Impact of the Protests and Investigations

The death of the trainee doctor has sparked nationwide protests, drawing attention to issues of corruption and governance within West Bengal. The ongoing investigations and public outcry continue to put pressure on the state government to address the concerns raised by the incident.

