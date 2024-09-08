Congress Releases Second List Of Candidates For Haryana Assembly Polls

On September 8, the Congress party announced its second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections.

On September 8, the Congress party announced its second list of nine candidates for the upcoming Haryana assembly elections. With the election date set for October 5 and votes to be counted on October 8, this list marks a crucial step in the party’s electoral strategy.

Newly Announced Candidates

The second list features key candidates who will represent Congress in various constituencies across Haryana. Notable names include:

Mohit Grover from Gurugram

from Gurugram Ashok Arora from Thanesar

from Thanesar Kuldeep Sharma from Ganaur

from Ganaur Brijenda Sing from Tohana

from Tohana Manju Choudhary from Nangal Chaudhary

These candidates will be pivotal in Congress’s campaign as they vie for seats in the 90-member Haryana assembly.

First List Highlights

Prior to this announcement, Congress released its first list of 31 candidates on September 6. This release was notable for its timing, coming shortly after the induction of prominent figures such as Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympics medalist Bajrang Punia into the party. Phogat, who recently faced a setback at the Paris Olympics, was swiftly positioned as the candidate for the Julana seat.

Campaign Trail and Strategy

Phogat’s campaign trail began immediately after her induction into the party. Her involvement is expected to bring significant attention and support to Congress’s campaign in Haryana. The party is counting on her popularity and athletic achievements to sway voters in her favor.

Congress-AAP Alliance

In addition to finalizing its candidate list, Congress is also navigating coalition discussions with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The two parties have been engaged in seat-sharing talks, with a tentative arrangement set for AAP to contest five seats. Reports suggest that these discussions are progressing positively, with an alliance potentially finalized by September 9. AAP’s Raghav Chadha and Congress’s Deepak Babaria are leading the negotiations, aiming to strengthen the coalition for a more unified campaign.

Looking Ahead

As the election date approaches, the Congress party’s strategic moves and alliances will play a critical role in shaping the electoral landscape in Haryana. With the release of the second list and ongoing coalition talks, Congress is positioning itself to mount a robust campaign against its rivals.

