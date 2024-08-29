Watch: BJP President Sukanta Majumdar Reaches Dorina Crossing, Where Kolkata Police Prevented Party’s Workers From Setting Up Protest Stage

On Thursday late at night, Union Minister & West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar visited Dorina Crossing, where Kolkata Police had previously prevented BJP workers from setting up a protest stage.

As per Sukanta Majumdar’s office, the stage setup has now resumed.

#WATCH | West Bengal: State BJP President and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar reached the Dorina Crossing where the Kolkata Police were trying to stop the BJP workers from setting up the stage for protest. Work to set up the stage has now resumed. Even after receiving the order… pic.twitter.com/NbntW1ywr8 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2024

Earlier on Wednesday, Sukanta Majumdar participated in a sit-in protest on Baguiati Road in Kolkata as part of a 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’ organized by the BJP in West Bengal.

Later, he also sent a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, criticizing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly promoting violence.

Further, he accused Banerjee of “shamelessly inciting gatherings,” describing it as a blatant endorsement of revenge politics from the state’s highest office.

In his letter, Majumdar urged “immediate attention” to Banerjee’s remarks made during her address to the TMC’s Student Wing in Kolkata. He highlighted her statements where she claimed not to seek revenge but implied taking necessary actions.

Meanwhile on August 27, tensions escalated in Kolkata as police used tear gas, water cannons, and lathi charges to disperse protesters marching towards the state secretariat, Nabanna. The unrest was fueled by protests over the alleged rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, which sparked nationwide outrage and numerous rallies.

