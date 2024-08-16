Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Centre Mandates Swift FIR Filing for Violence Against Healthcare Workers Amidst Nationwide Protests

The central government issued a directive on Friday, mandating that heads of all government-run medical colleges and institutions file an institutional First Information Report (FIR) within six hours in cases of violence against healthcare workers on duty. This directive comes in the wake of nationwide protests by doctors and medical staff, triggered by the horrific rape and murder of a junior doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Directive: a critical step

The directive is seen as a critical step in addressing the long-standing grievances of healthcare workers, who have often found themselves at the receiving end of violent assaults while on duty. Delays in filing FIRs have been a significant issue, leading to further delays in legal action against the perpetrators of such violence. The new order seeks to rectify this by ensuring a swift response from the authorities.

“Recently, it has been observed that violence has become common against doctors and other healthcare staff in Government Hospitals. A number of healthcare workers suffer physical violence during the course of their duty. Many are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression. Most of this violence is done by either patient or patient’s attendants,” stated the order from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The directive was communicated by Dr. Atul Goel, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), through a circular sent to directors and medical superintendents of all central government hospitals and institutions, including the director of New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and other AIIMS across the country, as well as directors and principals of all government medical colleges in India.

“In view of above, it is stated that in the event of any violence against any healthcare worker while on duty, the head of institution shall be responsible for filing an institutional FIR within a maximum of 6 hours of the incident,” the formal order read, emphasizing the need for immediate action in such cases.

Kolkata rape and Murder case

The brutal incident at RG Kar Medical College has sparked widespread outrage, with senior and resident doctors across the nation taking to the streets to demand better protection and working conditions. One of their primary demands is the implementation of the Central Protection Act (CPA), which aims to provide a legal framework for safeguarding healthcare professionals against violence.

In Delhi, the Resident Doctors’ Association of several prominent medical colleges and hospitals has announced plans to hold a peaceful protest outside Nirman Bhawan, which houses the Union Health Ministry. The protests are aimed at pressing the government to address the safety concerns of healthcare workers and ensure that their working conditions are significantly improved.

“Our main demand from the government is that it addresses safety concerns and improves working conditions of doctors,” stated a resident doctor from one of Delhi’s leading government hospitals, highlighting the urgent need for systemic reforms to protect those who are at the frontline of healthcare delivery in the country.