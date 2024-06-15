Kuwait Fire: Binoy Thomas Loses Life Just Four days After Arrival

Binoy Thomas, a 44-year-old Indian national, tragically lost his life in a devastating fire in a building in the Mangaf city of Kuwait. Thomas had recently traveled to Kuwait on a visit visa, seeking better job opportunities that coulld help him build a stable future and life for his family. He had arrived in the Gulf nation just four days before the tragic incident, with the dream of building a house for his wife and children who currently live in a makeshift home in Chavakkad, a small town in Kerala, India. Their makeshift house is covered with a tarpaulin roof.

Binoy’s wife, who stayed behind in Chavakkad with their two children, recounted the brief conversations she had with him after he landed. His wife asserted that he had shared the details of his stay, which later became crucial in identifying his whereabouts after the tragic incident

When news of the fire broke out, Binoy’s wife was engulfed with fear and anxiety. She immediately tried to contact him but was unable to reach him. Her repeated attempts to connect with him went unanswered, deepening her dread. Suspecting that the fire might have occurred in the building where her husband was staying, she felt a wave of panic.

#KuwaitTragedy | Watch the story of Binoy Thomas, the victim who lost his life in the tragic Kuwait building fire. pic.twitter.com/HL9Ojie3F6 — NewsX World (@NewsX) June 14, 2024

In her desperation, she reached out to Abdul Khader, the chairman of the Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board. Understanding the urgency of the situation, Khader swiftly took action, contacting Norka Roots authorities and other officials responsible for the welfare of expatriates. The process was fraught with anxiety and uncertainty as they sought confirmation of Binoy’s status.

The family’s worst fears were confirmed when they were informed of Binoy’s demise. The news was a devastating blow. Nonetheless, the Kerala Pravasi Welfare Board and Norka Roots authorities assured continued support to Binoy’s family, pledging to assist them during this difficult time.

