Kyiv Welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: A New Chapter In Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in war-torn Ukraine on Friday after a 10-hour journey from Poland aboard the special train, Rail Force One. This marks the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine, and it follows an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Upon arrival, PM Modi was greeted at the station and then proceeded to the Hyatt Hotel for initial engagements. The Indian diaspora warmly welcomed him at the hotel.

During his visit, PM Modi will make a notable stop at the multimedia Martyrologist exhibition at the Ukraine National Museum. Here, he will honor the memory of Ukrainian children whose lives were lost during the full-scale Russian invasion. The museum’s exhibition showcases documents and artifacts from major military conflicts of the 20th and 21st centuries, highlighting the Ukrainian struggle for freedom, independence, and cultural identity.

MUST READ: Kolkata Rape-Murder Accused Sanjay Roy’s Psychoanalytic Profiling Reveals Perverse Tendencies

Later, PM Modi will pay homage to the Gandhi statue at the AV Fomin Botanical Garden. This bronze statue, unveiled in 2020 on Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary, symbolizes his enduring legacy of peace and non-violence.

Following this, PM Modi will visit the Mariinskyi Palace to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The meeting will be followed by high-level delegation discussions, focusing on bilateral cooperation. Document exchanges will formalize agreements and collaborations between the two nations.

A significant highlight of the visit will be the presentation of the BHISHM Cube, a revolutionary mobile hospital designed for disaster management. Additionally, PM Modi will interact with Ukrainian students learning Hindi, emphasizing the cultural and educational ties between India and Ukraine.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Kolkata Junior Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI’s Psychological Profiling Of The Accused Explained