Labour Ministry Investigates Claims of ‘Exploitative Work Environment’ Following EY Employee’s Death

Following the death of a 26-year-old employee, the Labour Ministry is now investigating allegations of an “unsafe and exploitative work environment.” Announced Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday.

Taking to X, Karandlaje said “I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Anna Sebastian Perayil. A thorough investigation into the allegations is underway, and we are committed to ensuring justice. The @LabourMinistry has officially taken up the complaint.”

Earlier on July 20, Anna Perayil, a Chartered Accountant died, while receiving treatment at a local hospital after experiencing severe exhaustion.

Later, a letter from Perayil’s mother to the head of EY India went viral, alleging that her daughter suffered from extreme work pressure, which adversely affected her health and ultimately contributed to her death.

However, EY has denied these claims. Talking to Indian express, Rajiv Memani, chairman of EY India said “Anna worked with us for only four months. She was assigned tasks like any other employee, and we do not believe that work pressure was a factor in her passing.”

He further, added, that the company has provided support during this difficult time and will continue to do so.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar urged Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Karandlaje to investigate the allegations made by Perayil’s mother.