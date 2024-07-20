Maharashtra Congress Unveils Mumbai Campaign Against MahaYuti Government

Maharashtra Congress is scheduled to launch a significant campaign in Mumbai today aimed at addressing concerns with the MahaYuti government. The event is set to commence at 3 PM at the Mumbai Congress Office on Mahapalika Marg, promising to unveil important insights and perspectives.

Mumbai Congress Chief Varsha Gaikwad, along with prominent leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Manikrao Thakre, will spearhead the campaign, highlighting critical issues and challenges facing Maharashtra under the current administration.

The party has aimed to secure the majority of seats in the upcoming state Assembly elections. On Friday, the core committee of the party’s state unit convened to review preparations for the Assembly polls. The meeting was chaired by All India Congress Committee General Secretary K C Venugopal and Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala.

