Maharashtra Under 'Jungle Raj': Nana Patole Over Firing Incident

In a scathing critique of the Maharashtra government led by the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition, State Congress Chief Nana Patole denounced the Ulhasnagar firing incident, stating that it signifies the commencement of ‘Jungle Raj’ in the state. The incident involved BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad allegedly opening fire at Shiv Sena faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad at the Hill Line Police Station in Ulhasnagar on Friday night, provoking strong reactions from opposition leaders in the state. Patole, expressing his concerns, emphasized the breakdown of law and order in Maharashtra, asserting that the consistent firing by ruling party MLAs signals the initiation of ‘Jungle Raj’.

The Congress politician took aim at state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, stating, “The Chief Minister is constantly pressuring the state police, not allowing them to work.” CM Shinde ought to step down right away if he still has any ethics remaining.”

Nana Patole went on to say that the Congress party is vehemently against the occurrence.

“The incident is highly condemned by the Congress party. It will be interesting to observe what steps the current Shiv Sena-BJP government takes against Ganpat Gaikwad. Daring to fire on the police station premises demonstrates how the BJP has been utterly subjugated by power. What sort of Rajya is this, Ram? According to Patole, “even the senior IPS officers are terrified.”

“Earlier, Sada Sarvankar, an MLA from the ruling party, opened a fire during Ganeshotsava. But no action was taken against him. Rather, he later came to be appointed as the Chief of the Siddhivinayak Trust. Sunil Kamble, a BJP MLA assaulted a policeman, and escaped legal action. The MLA from the ruling party says that the police can do nothing wrong to them, because their ‘boss’ is sitting in the ‘Sagar Bungalow’,” he added.

Aaditya Thackeray, a former minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA, questioned the state’s law and order condition and attacked the BJP-led Maharashtra administration.

Within a post on X, Thackeray restated his previous criticism of Eknath Shinde’s leadership in the state, labelling it ‘khoke sarkar’ (a corrupt government.)