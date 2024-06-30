Major Landslide Disrupts Road Connectivity to Machail Mata Shrine in Jammu’s Kishtwar District

A landslide on the Kishtwar-Padder Road in Jammu’s Kishtwar district has severely disrupted road connectivity, cutting off access to the revered Machail Mata Shrine. The incident occurred early in the day, causing panic among the drivers of construction vehicles operating in the area, who fortunately managed to escape unharmed.

The landslide has, reportedly, disrupted the route completely. The disruption is expected to last for several days, significantly impacting the movement of pilgrims and residents. The authorities claim that the sudden disruption has resulted in the shutting of the connectivity of the road for a couple of days.



Also read: Weather Updates: IMD Issues High Flash Flood Alert for Northeast India and Rain Alerts Across Northern States

According to reports, the drivers of several construction vehicles that were plying on the road at the time had a narrow escape from the scene of the disaster. Fortunately. no loss of life or casualties have been reported from the scene of the incident by the occurrence of the natural disaster.

However, the authorities stated that the road connectivity to the Machail Mata Shrine which is a popular pilgrimage destination amongst the masses has been entirely severed by the landslide. The shrine is reported to remain inaccessible for tourists until the road is cleared and deemed safe for travel. Senior officers of district administration and Police were quick to arrive at the spot of the incident in order to assess the situation and offer immediate response. The officers asserted that the efforts to clear the debris and restore connectivity are underway

Show Full Article