Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's Security Convoy Has Been Attacked; 1 Security Personnel Injured. What Is the Background of the Attack?

An ambush targeted the advanced security convoy accompanying Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s journey to Jiribam. The attack occurred near Kotlen Sinam village along NH 37 (Imphal-Jiribam Road) on Monday at approximately 10:30 am. Although the Chief Minister was not present, as he was scheduled to assess the law and order situation and meet families affected by recent communal tensions in Jiribam the following day.

According to police reports, one officer sustained injuries during the ambush and has been hospitalized for treatment. Additional security personnel have been dispatched to the site, initiating search operations to apprehend the assailants.

Strongly condemning the attack, chief minister N. Biren Singh vows to bring assailants justice. He posted on X, ” Manipur CM N Biren Singh says, “I strongly condemn the dastardly attacks on the security personnel who are carrying out their duties day and night in service of the state and the country. Visited the injured security personnel who are being treated at Shija hospital. They were ambushed on the way to Jiribam by armed miscreants. The assailants will be brought to justice.”

Background of the Attack

Against a backdrop of heightened violence in the region, the ambush occurred. The escalation in violence commenced on June 6 following the discovery of the body of a 59-year-old Meitei farmer, Soibam Saratkumar Singh, who had been missing for weeks.

The finding of Singh’s body sparked widespread outrage among residents, leading to urgent appeals for increased security measures and the right to arm themselves for protection.

The situation rapidly worsened, extending into neighboring Assam, where approximately 600 individuals from various ethnic backgrounds sought shelter in Lakhipur, Cachar district, fleeing the violence in their homeland.

Jiribam, positioned 220 km from the state capital Imphal, serves as a crucial gateway bordering Assam and is traversed by the vital National Highway-37.

