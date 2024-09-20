Manipur Police Apprehend Three KYKL Cadres, Seize Arms and Explosives in Imphal West

On September 19, 2024, a significant operation by the Manipur Police led to the arrest of three active members of the banned organization KYKL in Ghari Awang Leikai, located in the Imphal West District. The individuals apprehended have been identified as Maibam Bronson Singh, 24, known by aliases Ngamba and Thambou; Yumnam Lanchenba, 21, also referred to as Naoba; and 52-year-old Soubam Nongpoknganba Meitei. These suspects were allegedly engaged in extortion efforts within the Sekmai and Thangmeiband regions.

Seizures Indicate Serious Threat

During the police operation, law enforcement officials recovered a cache of weapons and items, including a 9mm pistol equipped with a magazine, one live round of ammunition, five mobile phones, a wallet, and a four-wheeler vehicle. These findings underscore the ongoing threat posed by militant groups in the area.

Broader Security Measures in Effect

In a complementary effort, security forces—including the Army and Manipur Police—conducted extensive area domination and search operations in both hill and valley districts. In Bongjang, within the Imphal East District, authorities uncovered seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing a total of 28.5 kg, along with 50 meters of cordtex and a pull-and-release mechanism.

These operations reflect a concerted effort to combat militant activities and enhance security throughout the region, aiming to ensure the safety of the local populace.