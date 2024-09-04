Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Manipur: Weaponized Drones Target Civilians In The State; Poses A New Threat

The weaponized drones used in these attacks are locally made and capable of causing significant damage.

In a troubling development marking the first known use of weaponized drones by insurgents in India, two individuals were killed and nine others sustained injuries in Manipur on Sunday. The unprecedented attack was followed by the destruction of three India Reserve Battalion bunkers in Meikhang village, Imphal East district, on Monday.

Details of the Drone Attacks

The weaponized drones used in these attacks are locally made and capable of causing significant damage. They can operate effectively from distances ranging between 500 meters to 15 kilometers and can carry various explosives, including hand grenades and mortar bombs. These quadcopters are equipped with rotors, enabling them to hover and capture images, complicating the security response.

Security Forces’ Response

The introduction of drones as a tool for insurgent attacks has raised substantial concerns among security forces. State Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh addressed these concerns after visiting the violence-affected areas of Kadangband and Koutruk in Imphal on Tuesday. He stated:

“This (drone attack) is a new thing. We are in touch with experts, including the National Security Guards (NSG). We have formed a multi-agency committee to make a plan on countering the drone threat. The experts are coming to Manipur.”

Singh emphasized that security operations are ongoing at the sites of the attacks, with items seized and further combing operations planned. He also noted the mobilization of 198 companies of central forces, in addition to the Assam Rifles, to address the escalating situation.

State Government’s Stance

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the drone bombings as acts of terrorism. He denounced all forms of violence and expressed his disapproval of the attacks on civilians. The state government is working in coordination with central forces to address the emerging threat.

Ongoing and Future Measures

The security forces are grappling with the new challenge posed by these advanced weaponized drones. The collaboration with NSG and other experts aims to develop effective countermeasures to prevent further escalation. The situation remains under close monitoring as authorities work to adapt their strategies to this evolving threat.

