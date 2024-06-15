Member Of Manipur's Banned Organisation Arrested By Special Task Force, Suspected To Procure Material For 'Sabotage Activities'

The operation commenced after the STF received reliable intelligence about the unauthorized movement of drones and associated equipment. The vehicle, registered under the number AS 01 FU 3927, was tracked from Sixmile before being halted at the toll gate.

“The Central Intelligence Agency recently tipped us off that a Manipur based terrorist gang is likely to make attempts to procure equipment that may be used for sabotage activities. So we geared up our intelligence. This morning a tea of Speial Task Force of Assam Police intercepted a Manipur bound vehicle at a place called Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city,” informed IGP Assam Partha Sarthi Mahanta.

The IGP revealed that during the inspection, the STF arrested a young man from Manipur’s Kuki community, identified as 27-year-old Khaigoulen Kipgen, son of Hensat Kipgen from Gamngai village, under Sapormeina Police Station in Kangpokpi District, Manipur. Kipgen was accompanied by two minors at the time of the interception.

Also read: Kuwait Fire: Binoy Thomas Loses Life Just Four days After Arrival

IGP Mahanta also enlisted the several equipment that were recovered from the vehicle by the Special TAsk Force, which raised suspicions about the intended use of the transported goods. The seized items included:

10 TB30 Intelligent Flight Batteries, believed to be intended for drone use

Cash totaling Rs. 3,40,000

Four pairs of shoes

A mobile handset

“It appears that a terrorist group from Manipur is trying to procure drones and other equipment and were trying to smuggle it into the state through Guwahati in order to possess drone capabilites but we intercepted them,” the Assam IGP added. He affirmed that a case has been registered regarding the issue.