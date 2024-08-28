MHA Issues Warning Against Fraudulent Emails Posing As FCRA Officials

Issuing warning regarding the new scam, the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has recently given public advisory, to alert the public about fraudulent emails and documents being circulated in the name of its officials.

This advisory was prompted by multiple complaints about scammers impersonating MHA officials, who have been demanding money from associations or NGOs for FCRA services.

As per the advisory, accessed by ANI, it states, that fraudulent emails and communications featuring fake logos, counterfeit official email addresses, and forged documents are using the names of FCRA Division officials.

These messages falsely request payments for FCRA services. Hence, the advisory warns, the public not to respond to such emails or letters requesting personal information or money.

It also notes that any services under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA, 2010)—including registration, renewal, prior permission, detail changes, compounding, and revision—must be accessed through the official online FCRA portal “https://fcraonline.nic.in”. Any required payments should be made exclusively through this online portal via its payment gateway.

