Mumbai BMW Hit-and-Run Accused Mihir Shah Confesses to Habitual Drinking: Police Sources

Mihir Shah, the prime accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case that claimed the life of a 45-year-old woman, has reportedly confessed to being a habitual drinker during police interrogation, sources informed NDTV.

Shah, 23, allegedly admitted to frequent drinking sessions during questioning following his arrest. Police investigations revealed that Shah took evasive measures, including shaving his head at a barber shop in Virar, and switching locations to evade capture. The barber’s statement corroborates Shah’s actions, as police tracked him down to an apartment in Virar, 65 km away from Mumbai.

The incident occurred on July 6 when Shah, returning from a bar in Juhu, allegedly collided with a couple on a two-wheeler at 5:30 am. CCTV footage showed the victim, Kaveri Nakhwa, being dragged for 1.5 km by Shah’s BMW before he allegedly switched seats with another person and fled the scene after moving her body.

Shah, the son of Shiv Sena politician Rajesh Shah, evaded arrest for three days until police traced him through a friend’s brief phone use. In connection with the case, Shah’s parents and several others have also been detained by the police for questioning.