Mumbai’s Monsoon: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Disrupt Festivities

Although the rains have the ability to turn Mumbai's landscape into one that is lush and bright, they also cause serious issues, especially in October when the monsoon is predicted to decrease.

On Thursday night, Mumbai was hit by a sudden and intense downpour accompanied by violent thunderstorms and striking lightning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had only issued a ‘yellow’ alert for light to moderate rainfall. Mumbaikars shared their experiences and frustration of this sudden weather change on X.

One user aptly captured the essence of the moment: “Nature’s fury on full display in Mumbai tonight! The city lit up by a powerful thunderstorm—Mother Nature never fails to amaze.”

Others connected the weather to the passing of industrialist Ratan Tata, with one post lamenting, “Aaj tho Mumbai roh rhe hai,” reflecting the city’s emotional ties to its beloved figure.

Disruption in October Festivities

Many users took to X to express their views on the city’s “love-hate relationship with the monsoon.” One user wrote, “Mumbai rains can be magical and mesmerizing, but heavy downpours can lead to severe flooding and disrupt daily life.” This duality captures the spirit of a city that continues to adapt to the whims of nature.

The continuing Navratri celebrations were interrupted by the rain, which also caused disruption do “garba” dances.

Waterclogging

The heavy rains resulted in significant waterlogging in various low-lying areas, including Elphinstone Road and Bharatmata Junction in Lalbaug. Mumbai and the neighboring areas were under a yellow notice from the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) warning people to expect moderate rainfall throughout the night.

As the storm progressed, weather enthusiasts took to X to provide real-time updates. Rushikesh Angre, an independent weather forecaster, warned residents in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to prepare for impending rain, while another user known as Mumbai Nowcast urged, “Get indoors, Mumbaikars! This is not normal rain. These are Violent Thunderstorms with the Highest Intensity and Lightning striking the Ground.”

According to forecasts for the next 24 to 48 hours, the city is likely to see a partly cloudy sky with more rain and thunderstorms expected, particularly in the evening and night. The IMD also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over several regions, including Thane, Mulund, and Kurla, raising concerns for residents in those areas.

The IMD predicted that heavy rainfall could occur over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The unexpected downpour has once again sparked discussions about climate change and its impact on the weather patterns in Mumbai.

