Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Mumbai’s Monsoon: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Disrupt Festivities

Although the rains have the ability to turn Mumbai's landscape into one that is lush and bright, they also cause serious issues, especially in October when the monsoon is predicted to decrease.

Advertisement
Mumbai’s Monsoon: Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms Disrupt Festivities

On Thursday night, Mumbai was hit by a sudden and intense downpour accompanied by violent thunderstorms and striking lightning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had only issued a ‘yellow’ alert for light to moderate rainfall. Mumbaikars shared their experiences and frustration of this sudden weather change on X.

One user aptly captured the essence of the moment: “Nature’s fury on full display in Mumbai tonight! The city lit up by a powerful thunderstorm—Mother Nature never fails to amaze.”

Others connected the weather to the passing of industrialist Ratan Tata, with one post lamenting, “Aaj tho Mumbai roh rhe hai,” reflecting the city’s emotional ties to its beloved figure.

Disruption in October Festivities

Although the rains have the ability to turn Mumbai’s landscape into one that is lush and bright, they also cause serious issues, especially in October when the monsoon is predicted to decrease.

Many users took to X to express their views on the city’s “love-hate relationship with the monsoon.” One user wrote, “Mumbai rains can be magical and mesmerizing, but heavy downpours can lead to severe flooding and disrupt daily life.” This duality captures the spirit of a city that continues to adapt to the whims of nature.

The continuing Navratri celebrations were interrupted by the rain, which also caused disruption do “garba” dances.

Waterclogging

The heavy rains resulted in significant waterlogging in various low-lying areas, including Elphinstone Road and Bharatmata Junction in Lalbaug. Mumbai and the neighboring areas were under a yellow notice from the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) warning people to expect moderate rainfall throughout the night.

As the storm progressed, weather enthusiasts took to X to provide real-time updates. Rushikesh Angre, an independent weather forecaster, warned residents in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to prepare for impending rain, while another user known as Mumbai Nowcast urged, “Get indoors, Mumbaikars! This is not normal rain. These are Violent Thunderstorms with the Highest Intensity and Lightning striking the Ground.”

According to forecasts for the next 24 to 48 hours, the city is likely to see a partly cloudy sky with more rain and thunderstorms expected, particularly in the evening and night. The IMD also predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over several regions, including Thane, Mulund, and Kurla, raising concerns for residents in those areas.

The IMD predicted that heavy rainfall could occur over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.

The unexpected downpour has once again sparked discussions about climate change and its impact on the weather patterns in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Best Locations To See The Northern Lights

Filed under

FESTIVALS Garba monsoon Mumbai
Advertisement

Also Read

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Rs 7,600 Crore In Maharashtra

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone Of Projects Worth Rs 7,600 Crore In Maharashtra

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 82: Kajol, Maniesh Paul Wish Big B On Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 82: Kajol, Maniesh Paul Wish Big B On Birthday

Glenn Maxwell To Make His Red Ball Return Against Queensland

Glenn Maxwell To Make His Red Ball Return Against Queensland

Ratna for Ratan Tata: From The 2006 Singur Controversy To Residents Now Calling For Bharat Ratna

Ratna for Ratan Tata: From The 2006 Singur Controversy To Residents Now Calling For Bharat...

PM Modi Announces 10-Point Plan To Strengthen India- Asean Relations

PM Modi Announces 10-Point Plan To Strengthen India- Asean Relations

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 82: Kajol, Maniesh Paul Wish Big B On Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 82: Kajol, Maniesh Paul Wish Big B On Birthday

Actor Mario Lopez Receives Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Mario Lopez Receives Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

‘Superman’ Star Henry Cavill to Headline Live-Action Film Based On ‘Voltron’

‘Superman’ Star Henry Cavill to Headline Live-Action Film Based On ‘Voltron’

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 57: How Much Did Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Earn?

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 57: How Much Did Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Earn?

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film Is Off To A Flying Start

‘Vettaiyan’ Box Office Report Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film Is Off To A Flying Start

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Students Dazzle At Lakmé Fashion Week With ‘Chor Bazar’ Collection

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

Met Gala 2025: A Night of Fashion and Cultural Celebration

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox