Nadda Expresses Frustration Over Congress Leader’s Comments

In response to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge‘s accusation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a “terrorist party,” BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda labeled the remarks as expressions of “frustration and despair,” reflecting the Congress party’s “continuous defeats.”

In a self-released video, Nadda stated, “In the frustration and despair of continuous defeats, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is falling prey to ideological bankruptcy.” This exchange marks a significant escalation in the ongoing political confrontation between Kharge and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Saturday, Kharge rebuffed Modi’s assertion that Congress is controlled by “Urban Naxals,” accusing the BJP of engaging in acts of terrorism and committing heinous crimes against Scheduled Castes (SCs) and tribal communities. He stated, “Progressive people are being called Urban Naxals… His party (BJP) itself is a terrorist party. They engage in lynching, assault people, urinate in the mouths of Scheduled Castes members, and rape tribal people.”

Earlier, while addressing a rally in Jammu, Modi claimed that Congress is fully under the influence of “Urban Naxals,” who allegedly use foreign infiltrators as “vote banks” while mocking the hardships faced by Indian citizens. Modi asserted, “Congress has never truly honored the sacrifices of our brave soldiers. The party is hijacked by Urban Naxal sympathizers.”

Nadda’s response highlights the BJP’s rejection of Kharge’s claims. He stated that Congress‘s attacks on the BJP and Prime Minister Modi stem from an inability to match the effectiveness of the government’s policies and schemes aimed at benefiting the poor. “When Congress was unable to compete with the policies and schemes of Prime Minister Modi and his leadership for the welfare of the nation, its entire leadership resorted to abusing the BJP and defaming the country,” Nadda added.

The remarks from Kharge have not been well received by BJP leaders, who view them as a sign of desperation. Nadda emphasized that Kharge’s comments reveal the Congress party’s ideological emptiness. “This reaction shows Congress’s desperation and ideological void. The top leadership of Congress seems to be in shock due to the irritation of its continuous defeats,” he concluded.

As political tensions rise, both parties are poised for a heated exchange as they prepare for upcoming elections.

