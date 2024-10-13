Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Nadda Expresses Frustration Over Congress Leader’s Comments

In response to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's accusation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a "terrorist party," BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda labeled the remarks as expressions of "frustration and despair," reflecting the Congress party's "continuous defeats."

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Nadda Expresses Frustration Over Congress Leader’s Comments

In response to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge‘s accusation that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is a “terrorist party,” BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda labeled the remarks as expressions of “frustration and despair,” reflecting the Congress party’s “continuous defeats.”

In a self-released video, Nadda stated, “In the frustration and despair of continuous defeats, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is falling prey to ideological bankruptcy.” This exchange marks a significant escalation in the ongoing political confrontation between Kharge and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Saturday, Kharge rebuffed Modi’s assertion that Congress is controlled by “Urban Naxals,” accusing the BJP of engaging in acts of terrorism and committing heinous crimes against Scheduled Castes (SCs) and tribal communities. He stated, “Progressive people are being called Urban Naxals… His party (BJP) itself is a terrorist party. They engage in lynching, assault people, urinate in the mouths of Scheduled Castes members, and rape tribal people.”

MUST READ: Shashi Tharoor Celebrates Vidyarambham By Introducing Children To Writing

Earlier, while addressing a rally in Jammu, Modi claimed that Congress is fully under the influence of “Urban Naxals,” who allegedly use foreign infiltrators as “vote banks” while mocking the hardships faced by Indian citizens. Modi asserted, “Congress has never truly honored the sacrifices of our brave soldiers. The party is hijacked by Urban Naxal sympathizers.”

Nadda’s response highlights the BJP’s rejection of Kharge’s claims. He stated that Congress‘s attacks on the BJP and Prime Minister Modi stem from an inability to match the effectiveness of the government’s policies and schemes aimed at benefiting the poor. “When Congress was unable to compete with the policies and schemes of Prime Minister Modi and his leadership for the welfare of the nation, its entire leadership resorted to abusing the BJP and defaming the country,” Nadda added.

The remarks from Kharge have not been well received by BJP leaders, who view them as a sign of desperation. Nadda emphasized that Kharge’s comments reveal the Congress party’s ideological emptiness. “This reaction shows Congress’s desperation and ideological void. The top leadership of Congress seems to be in shock due to the irritation of its continuous defeats,” he concluded.

As political tensions rise, both parties are poised for a heated exchange as they prepare for upcoming elections.

ALSO READ: Odisha CM Majhi Plants Sapling In ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ Campaign

Filed under

BJP Congress tensions JP Nadda response Kharge terrorist party political remarks
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Drone Attack in Northern Israel Injures Over 39 People

Drone Attack in Northern Israel Injures Over 39 People

Iceland’s Coalition Government Falls Apart, Early Elections Set for November

Iceland’s Coalition Government Falls Apart, Early Elections Set for November

Hezbollah Broadcasts New Audio of Hassan Nasrallah After Reports of His Death

Hezbollah Broadcasts New Audio of Hassan Nasrallah After Reports of His Death

U.S. Deploys Advanced Missile Defense System to Israel Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

U.S. Deploys Advanced Missile Defense System to Israel Amid Rising Tensions with Iran

Netanyahu Weighs Humanitarian Blockade on Northern Gaza as Pressure Mounts on Hamas

Netanyahu Weighs Humanitarian Blockade on Northern Gaza as Pressure Mounts on Hamas

Entertainment

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox