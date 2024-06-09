PM Modi Oath Ceremony: Narendra Modi Takes Oath, Becomes Prime Minister For Third Time

The star candidate of every Lok Sabha elections since 2014, is none other than Narendra Damodardas Modi. Today on 9th June from the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhawan broadcasts’ live the swearing-in ceremony of Modi, now third time in a row.

From a chaiwala (Teamaker) at a random tea stall in Gujarat, to becoming the chief minister of the very state in the year 2001. And then finally stepping in as the prime minister of India in 2014. Mr. Modi being the 14th prime minister of India now runs for the third term prime ministerial candidate name.

Watch PM Modi Oath Ceremony

#WATCH | Narendra Modi takes oath for the third straight term as the Prime Minister pic.twitter.com/Aubqsn03vF — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

PM Modi Lok Sabha constituency – Varanasi

‘All eyes on Modi’s Varanasi constituency’

The real contest in Varanasi is between the BJP candidate Modi and state Congress Ajay Rai.

This lok sabha elections would Mr. Modi’s consecutive third battle from the Varanasi constituency.

During the first phase of 2024 battle, the voter turnout from the Varanasi seat was 56.35%.

Talking about, PM Modi’s past in the Varanasi constituency, then in the 2014 elections , PM Modi contesting for the first time from Varanasi won by a margin of around 3.50 lakh votes after getting 56% of the votes.

and in 2019 Lok Sabha polls PM Narendra Modi won by a margin of over 4.79 lakh votes after receiving 63% of the polled votes.

A tech savvy PM face

Known for his tech-savvy approach to governance, Modi has leveraged social media platforms to connect with the masses, boasting a significant following on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram. His initiatives, such as ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ a radio program where he addresses the nation on key issues, have further solidified his image as a leader in touch with the pulse of the people.

PM Modi is known for forging close ties with world leaders and has been recognized for his efforts on various fronts, including environmental conservation, welfare schemes, hosting G20 summit in 2023, inaugurating the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, among others. However, his critics argue that his government has suppressed dissent.

Early life

Chief minister of Gujarat (2001-2014)

In 2001, when the BJParty’s Keshubhai Patel stepped down as Gujarat chief minister in the wake of the Bhuj earthquake that killed thousands of people, Modi was selected as Patel’s replacement. He remained in power in the state until May 22, till 2014.

As the state’s chief minister, he was credited with leading development activities in Gujarat. However, in 2002, critics accused the state government lead by Modi of not doing enough to stem the 2002 riots that killed at least 1,000 people.

Prime minister (2014-present)

In 2013, Modi was chosen as the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Under his leadership, the party won the 2014 elections with a thumping majority, on the back of a so-called ‘Modi wave’ and capitalizing on the popular discontent against the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, which had been mired in controversies following several scams and charges of impropriety against some of its leaders.

In the 2014 polls, Modi contested from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Vadodara in Gujarat, winning both seats convincingly. However, he retained the Varanasi seat and relinquished Vadodara, in accordance with the law.

Show Full Article