NEET Paper Leak: Bihar Ringleader Admits To Selling Questions For Rs 30-32 Lakh; 4 Students Arrested

Amidst the ongoing controversy surrounding the NEET examinations, four individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the National-eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak.

The aspirants arrested in connection with the paper leak are Anurag Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Amit Anand and Sikandar Yaduvendu who is a junior engineer at the Danapur municipal council. The aspirants had confessed and had admitted that they had received and memorized the leaked papers, this definitely puts the integrity of NEET-UG 2024 Papers in question.

Amit Anand’s confession has caused an uproar nationwide. He admitted to orchestrating the leak and disclosed that candidates paid between Rs 30-32 lakh for the leaked paper and answers, as reported by ABP Live. This revelation has ignited widespread outrage, leading to calls for the cancellation of NEET-UG 2024 and sparking protests across the country.

READ MORE: Water crisis: Long queues seen at tankers in many areas across Delhi

Further burnt leftovers of the question paper and answer sheet were discovered at Amit Anand’s residence as per his confession, this further cemented the evidence and claims against him. He has also confessed that he has engaged in similar leaks in the past, which revealed the depth of corruption within the examination system.

Anurag Yadav’s arrest, linked to result irregularities, underscores the far-reaching consequences of the paper leak. He admitted that the leaked paper he obtained was identical to the actual exam, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the examination process.

All of the arrested aspirants had confessed that they had received the question paper one day before the examination was held and the fact that they had memorized the same.

The Union Education Ministry has requested a report from the Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit regarding the irregularities in the NEET exam. The government is committed to maintaining the sanctity of examinations and safeguarding the interests of students.

The NEET-UG 2024 which was held on May 5, saw a participation of aprox 24 lakh candidates. the results that were expected on June 14 were released earlier on June 4 as the evaluation of papers had finished.

ALSO READ: PM Modi To Launch and Lay Foundation Stone for Major Development Projects Worth Over Rs 1500 Crore In J&K

Show Full Article