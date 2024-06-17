NEET-UG Results Controversy Update: Bihar Cops Recovered 6 Post-Dated Cheques Issued for Alleged leaked Question Paper Distributors

In a recent update on NEET-UG 2024 Results controversy, Bihar Police’s Economic Offences Unit has found a new breakthrough in the case. As the unit has suspected via some post-dated cheques that some mafia has demanded over Rs 30 Lakhs from each candidate seeking the alleged leak paper ahead of the NEET examination. Reported by PTI as per the citing of the police.

Deputy Inspector General (EOU) Manavjit Singh Dhillon told PTI that they have come across 6 post-dated cheques.

Dhillon said, “During the course of the investigation, EOU sleuths recovered six post-dated cheques that were issued in favor of criminals who reportedly facilitated question papers to the aspirants ahead of the examination,”

As the next course of action, the police are probing into the details of the account holders.

The EOU has as of now arrested 13 people so far, including 4 candidates and their family members. And all the accused are natives of Bihar.

The police further have issued notices to nine candidates – seven from Bihar and one each from UP and Maharashtra.

What is the NEET-UG Results 2024 Controversy row?

On 5 May 2024, over 4,750 centers in 571 cities the National Testing Agency conducted NEET examination for more than 24 Lakh candidates.

And the result got declared on June 4.

however, as soon as the result was declared, NEET found itself surrounded with blames and allegations. several students started complaining of irregularities which previously never happened.

Like 67 students topped this year, allegations of alleged paper leakage.

The systematic plan of “alleged paper leak”

Following the alleged paper leakage accusation, the recent finding of the EOU about the nine candidates and their families. The EOU alleged, before May 5 they were in handy with the question paper and answers from a speculated “safe house” near Patna.

According to Hindustan Times, the sources in the EOU said that the question paper were provided to 35 candidates.

These 35 candidates before the examination were brought to a rented accommodation at Ramkrishna Nagar in Patna, where they were provided with the question paper.

The police then had set up a probe into the accommodation and found out admit cards, mobile phones and other speculated documents.

