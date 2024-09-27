NIA Detains Key Suspect Linked To ULFA (I) IED Plantings In Assam

In connection with the planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in various locations across Assam, NIA has apprehended a key suspect in connection with a United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

According to the NIA, Girish Barua alias Gautam Baruah was involved with a group of ULFA (I) operatives that planted IEDs in the North Lakhimpur district of Assam under the direction of the organization’s leadership.

Further, he was arrested on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where he had been hiding. Later on Wednesday, He was brought before the Special NIA Court in Bengaluru, where the court granted transit remand for his transfer to the NIA Special Court in Guwahati, Assam.

Currently, the investigation into this case is ongoing.

(With Inputs From ANI)