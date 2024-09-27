Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

NIA Detains Key Suspect Linked To ULFA (I) IED Plantings In Assam

In connection with the planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in various locations across Assam, NIA has apprehended a key suspect in connection with a United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I). 

NIA Detains Key Suspect Linked To ULFA (I) IED Plantings In Assam

In connection with the planting of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in various locations across Assam, NIA has apprehended a key suspect in association with a United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).

According to the NIA, Girish Barua alias Gautam Baruah was involved with a group of ULFA (I) operatives that planted IEDs in the North Lakhimpur district of Assam under the direction of the organization’s leadership.

Also Read: J&K: NIA Conducts Raids In Connection With Reasi Bus Attack Case

Further, he was arrested on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where he had been hiding. Later on Wednesday, He was brought before the Special NIA Court in Bengaluru, where the court granted transit remand for his transfer to the NIA Special Court in Guwahati, Assam.

Must Read: Shivamogga ISIS Conspiracy: NIA Files Chargesheet Against 2 Accused

Currently, the investigation into this case is ongoing.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

Assam IED Bomb NewsX NIA ULFA (I)

Also Read

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Trump Meets Zelensky And Says It’s Time To End Russia’s War

Trump Meets Zelensky And Says It’s Time To End Russia’s War

Entertainment

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Meryl Streep To Play A Matriarch In ‘The Corrections’

Meryl Streep To Play A Matriarch In ‘The Corrections’

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox