Noida: Three Dead, Several Injured in Car-Pick-Up Truck Accident

Three people have tragically lost their lives, and nine others were injured in a road accident in Noida during the early hours of Tuesday, according to police reports.

The accident occurred around 3 am under the jurisdiction of PS Ecotech-3. A pickup truck lost control after being hit from behind by a car, causing it to overturn, as explained by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central Noida, Hirdesh Katheriya, in a statement to ANI.

Both vehicles involved were carrying acquaintances who were returning to Kulesara after attending a wedding, the ADCP added.

Upon receiving the report, police promptly reached the scene and transported the injured to the nearest hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, three individuals succumbed to their injuries. Out of the nine injured, four were later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi for further medical care, Katheriya confirmed.

Earlier today, Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory, informing commuters about disruptions on the Outer Ring Road towards Delhi Cantt due to an accident involving two loaded trailers on Munirka Flyover.

“Traffic will be affected on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from IIT towards Delhi Cantt due to an accident involving two loaded trailers on Munirka Flyover. Please plan your journey accordingly,” read the statement from Delhi Traffic Police on ‘X’.

Visuals shared by Delhi Traffic Police depicted two trailers stranded on the flyover, with one trailer visibly colliding with the rear end of the other.