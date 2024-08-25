Not Close To Conclusion In The Kolkata Rape And Murder Case, CBI Conducting Searches In 15 Locations

Sadly, the Kolkata rape and murder case is yet to decode the real instance of crime and the criminals involved in it. The CBI in the latest update, is conducting searches at around 15 locations, including the home of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, in relation to a corruption case they are investigating.

This action followed the agency filing a case the day before, accusing financial misconduct at the Kolkata hospital, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered on August 9. The CBI took over the investigation from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the West Bengal government, as per an order from the Calcutta High Court.

The High Court ordered the CBI investigation based on a complaint from Akhtar Ali, a former Deputy Superintendent of the hospital, who claimed there were financial irregularities during Ghosh’s time as principal.

Previously, the High Court had also transferred the investigation of the trainee doctor’s rape and murder to the CBI. Now, it has handed over the corruption investigation to the central agency as well.

Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj explained in his order, “The Court directs the CBI to take over the investigation to avoid any inefficiencies or inconsistencies that could arise from different agencies handling various aspects of the case. This will ensure a thorough and fair investigation and prevent any delays or misinterpretations.”

The High Court has instructed the CBI to provide a progress report on their investigation within three weeks.

On Saturday, Sandip Ghosh and four others underwent polygraph tests at the CBI’s Kolkata office. Specialists from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi conducted these tests.

In addition to Ghosh, the lie detector tests were also administered to two doctors, an intern, and a hospital staff member who were present the night the trainee doctor was raped and murdered in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College.

