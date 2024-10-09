Omar Abdullah Dismisses Hope for Article 370 Restoration from BJP, Calls It ‘Foolish’

Abdullah also called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill his promise of restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, a status that was stripped in 2019 along with the abrogation of Article 370.

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah has voiced skepticism over seeking the restoration of Article 370 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling it “foolish” to expect a reversal from the very party responsible for its abrogation. However, he affirmed that this would not deter his party from keeping the issue alive and advocating for it in the future. Abdullah’s comments come in the wake of the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, where the NC-Congress alliance secured a significant victory.

Speaking on the matter, Abdullah said, “Our political stance remains unchanged. We have never claimed that we would be silent on Article 370 or that it is no longer an issue for us. I have repeatedly stated, even before the elections, that expecting the restoration of Article 370 from those who took it away is foolish.” Despite this, he added, “We will keep this issue alive, continue to discuss it, and hope that in the future, with a change of government at the national level, we may have the opportunity to negotiate for something in favor of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Abdullah also called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfill his promise of restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, a status that was stripped in 2019 along with the abrogation of Article 370. Restoration of statehood was a key plank in the NC-Congress alliance’s electoral campaign. “The Prime Minister is an honorable man,” Abdullah said in an interview with NDTV, “and I trust he will uphold his commitment.”

He reminded the public of PM Modi’s statements made both in Parliament and in various public addresses, assuring that statehood would be reinstated for Jammu and Kashmir without unnecessary delay. Abdullah emphasized that this promise should not be tied to the BJP’s political ambitions in the region, saying, “Nowhere has the BJP stated that statehood would only be restored if their party forms the government in J&K. The Prime Minister never attached such conditions. The people of J&K have spoken through these elections, and I hope the PM will now act generously and restore statehood soon.”

Abdullah viewed the election results as a clear rejection of the 2019 decision to revoke Article 370. The NC-Congress alliance secured 42 seats in the 90-member Assembly, forming a majority coalition. The NC leader noted that the outcome reflected strong opposition to the BJP’s policies, particularly in Kashmir, where the party faced overwhelming rejection at the polls.

Omar Abdullah, who won both the Budgam and Ganderbal constituencies, made a strong comeback after the setback in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for a new government, he stressed the importance of fostering a “healthy working relationship” with the central government in New Delhi.

In addition, Abdullah expressed concerns over the strained relationship between Jammu and Kashmir’s new administration and the current Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha. He urged Sinha to work toward improving ties with the incoming government to ensure better governance and cooperation in the region.

Also Read: Ban ‘Non Sanatanis’ Setting Food Stall: Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad In 2025 Kumbh Mela