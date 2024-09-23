Over 50 Body Parts in Blue Suitcase: Chilling New Details Emerge in Bengaluru Woman’s Fridge Murder Case

Bengaluru police made a gruesome discovery on September 21, 2024, after locals in Malleshwaram complained of a foul smell coming from a nearby house. Upon investigation, authorities found the dismembered body of a 29-year-old woman named Mahalakshmi inside a refrigerator. In a shocking revelation, more than 50 pieces of her body were found, raising fears of a brutal murder.

The discovery has sent shockwaves through the city, with investigators racing against time to uncover the details behind the horrifying crime.

Suitcase Found Near the Fridge Raises Questions

In a crucial development, police found a blue suitcase near the refrigerator. This new piece of evidence has added a layer of complexity to the investigation, as authorities are now probing whether the assailant had intended to move the body or if the suitcase was used to transport the victim from another location.

“We are thoroughly examining the significance of the suitcase in the case and whether it suggests a possible attempt to move the body elsewhere,” said a senior police official involved in the investigation.

Victim Identified as Mahalakshmi

Mahalakshmi, the victim, hailed from a family with roots in Nepal but had been living in Karnataka’s Nelamangala for 35 years. Born and raised in Bengaluru, Mahalakshmi was living separately from her husband in a one-bedroom house in Malleshwaram. Her husband, Hemanth, who works at a hermitage outside the city, arrived at the scene after hearing about the crime.

According to sources, Mahalakshmi worked at a mall in Bengaluru, and though estranged from her husband, she continued to live alone in the house where her body was found.

Forensic Experts and Dog Squad Assist in Investigation

Forensic experts and a dog squad were brought in to assist with the investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that Mahalakshmi may have been murdered almost five days before her body was discovered. This timeline has prompted police to expand their search for suspects, with six specialized teams now working on the case. Several of these teams have been dispatched to other states to gather potential leads.

The Bengaluru Police are exploring all possible angles, from personal conflicts to connections to Mahalakshmi’s work life, in their attempt to solve this grisly murder.

Similar Case from 2022 Haunts Investigators

The case has drawn eerie comparisons to a similar incident from two years ago that shook the nation. In May 2022, 28-year-old Aftab Poonawalla was arrested for the brutal murder of his live-in partner, Shraddha Walker, in Delhi’s Mehrauli area. Poonawalla had dismembered her body into 35 pieces and stored them in a fridge before gradually disposing of the body parts across the city.

While it remains unclear if there are any links between the two cases, the gruesome nature of Mahalakshmi’s death has reignited memories of Poonawalla’s crime, casting a dark shadow over the investigation in Bengaluru.

Police Efforts Intensify

As the case continues to unfold, Bengaluru Police are leaving no stone unturned. “We are deploying all available resources to track down the suspect and bring justice to Mahalakshmi and her family,” a police spokesperson said.

With the victim’s family devastated and the community shaken, authorities are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in solving the case. As police continue to piece together the evidence, the investigation has become a top priority for law enforcement.

The discovery of Mahalakshmi’s body is a tragic reminder of the need for vigilance and safety, and the city now waits anxiously for answers.

