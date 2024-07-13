PM Modi At INS Tower Inauguration: INS President Rakesh Sharma Seeks Assistance From The Finance Ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Indian Newspapers Society Towers in Mumbai. At the inauguration of the Indian Newspapers Society Towers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Media also has a natural role to play, to create discourse, to emphasize discussions on serious topics. However, the direction of media discourse often depends on the direction of government policies. “

INS President Rakesh Sharma extended a heartfelt welcome to Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, esteemed Governor of Maharashtra Shri Ramesh Bhai, honorable Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde, and distinguished Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Shri Ajit Pawar. Addressing the gathering which included leaders from the media fraternity and esteemed guests, Sharma expressed deep gratitude on behalf of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for their presence on this auspicious occasion.

INS President seeks assistance from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Addressing concerns within the media industry, particularly amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sharma highlighted proposals to Finance Minister Mrs. Nirmala Sitharaman aimed at supporting recovery efforts in the upcoming budget. He also emphasized the importance of consulting stakeholders to address institutional challenges faced by the Indian Newspaper Society, established 85 years ago.

Regarding the issue he expressed, “Prime Minister Ji, I would like to share one more thing with you, which is necessary for all the media world and the government to move forward, then develop the nation’s resolution. Seeing it, we all are disturbed, this development has not yet happened, Prime Minister Ji, you have come to give us blessings, but you have come from the era of Corona, I also want to share a suggestion and suggestion for this, which will require your blessings. We will be able to serve the nation for a long time. These days, I am giving some suggestions to Smt. Nirmala Sitaraman, I hope she will definitely consider them in this budget.”

INS President’s Addressal to PM Modi

INS President Rakesh Sharma said, “Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, today, as we inaugurate the INS Mumbai building, we feel immensely honored and privileged to have you with us,” remarked Sharma, emphasizing the significance of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in the world’s largest democracy. He acknowledged the Prime Minister’s decade-long commitment and his pivotal role in steering global initiatives such as the G-20 summit, where India has played a crucial leadership role.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s vision of “One Earth, One Family,” Sharma highlighted its embodiment through initiatives like Sanatan and recent diplomatic efforts promoting peace, notably during the Prime Minister’s visit to Russia. “These endeavors have significantly contributed to advancing peaceful solutions on the global stage,” he added.

Congratulating Prime Minister Modi on his “third inning,” Sharma praised the Prime Minister’s unwavering dedication to realizing a developed India. “Your vision resonates deeply with every Indian, conveying hope and belief in our collective ability to achieve a developed nation status,” he asserted, drawing inspiration from the teachings of Swami Vivekananda on awakening and progress.

Touching upon national issues, Sharma underscored the role of India’s vibrant media landscape and the need for balanced expression in the digital age. “While celebrating the energy of 1.4 billion Indians, it is essential to exercise restraint in the national interest,” he urged, advocating for responsible journalism aligned with the country’s development goals.

“In conclusion, as we embark on this new chapter with the inauguration of the INS Tower, we look forward to a future where media and governance evolve hand in hand,” Sharma concluded, expressing optimism toward achieving India’s aspirations of becoming a developed nation under Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone for the Indian media fraternity, celebrating its role in shaping the nation’s narrative and contributing to its progress on the global stage.

