Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

PM Modi Concludes Three-Day US Visit, Leaves For India

After a productive three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Monday (local time).

PM Modi Concludes Three-Day US Visit, Leaves For India

After a productive three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Monday (local time).

Highlights Of His Visit

As PM Modi leaves for India, Here are major highlights of his US trip. On the first day, he attended the sixth QUAD Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was hosted by US President Joe Biden alongside Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese of Australia and  Fumio Kishida of Japan. The leaders adopted the Quad Wilmington Declaration, describing the Quad as a “force of global good.”

During his stay, PM Modi engaged with the Indian diaspora at the ‘Modi and US’ event. He also addressed the ‘Summit of the Future’ during the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

In New York, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the Indian community during an event at Nassau Coliseum, sharing memorable moments on social media.

Further, during his visit, he also held key bilateral meetings, including discussions with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas, where he voiced deep concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India’s support for the Palestinian people.

Additionally, he met with Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and Vietnamese President To Lam.

Later prior to concluding his visit, he engaged in a roundtable discussion with leading tech CEOs at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering in New York.

Also Read: PM Modi in the U.S: Key Outcomes of the 2024 Visit for India-U.S. Relations

Meanwhile, PM Modi has called for reforms in global institutions, asserting that these reforms are crucial for maintaining their relevance. He reiterated India’s commitment to the concept of ‘One Earth, One Family, and One Future’ for humanity.

Must Read: Modi: India’s ‘One Earth, One Family’ Commitment At UN Summit

(With Inputs From ANI)

 

Filed under

MEA NewsX PM Modi PM Modi US Visit

Also Read

Bella Ramsey Shares Insights on the Oscar-Winning Trans Drama ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

Bella Ramsey Shares Insights on the Oscar-Winning Trans Drama ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

Who was Hanif Kureshi? Pioneer of Street Art in India’s Neighborhoods Dies at 41

Who was Hanif Kureshi? Pioneer of Street Art in India’s Neighborhoods Dies at 41

PM Modi in the U.S: Key Outcomes of the 2024 Visit for India-U.S. Relations

PM Modi in the U.S: Key Outcomes of the 2024 Visit for India-U.S. Relations

Chandrayaan-3 Success Boosts US-India Space Collaboration; Joint Research to Expand by 2025

Chandrayaan-3 Success Boosts US-India Space Collaboration; Joint Research to Expand by 2025

Bangladesh Strongly Protests Indian Home Minister’s Remarks on Citizens

Bangladesh Strongly Protests Indian Home Minister’s Remarks on Citizens

Entertainment

Bella Ramsey Shares Insights on the Oscar-Winning Trans Drama ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

Bella Ramsey Shares Insights on the Oscar-Winning Trans Drama ‘Boys Don’t Cry’

31 Years To Life For Father Who Sent Son To Kill PnB Rock

31 Years To Life For Father Who Sent Son To Kill PnB Rock

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Aamir Khan Praises Kiran & Team For ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar Nomination

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Thunderbolts Gets First Trailer, Strongest Members Of The Marvel’s Shadow Operatives Ranked

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now, It’s A No Forever

Zendaya’s Stylist Law Roach Recalls Brands Saying NO To Actress: If It’s A No Now,

Lifestyle

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

History Of National Daughters Day: Origins And Significance

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox