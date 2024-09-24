PM Modi Concludes Three-Day US Visit, Leaves For India

After a productive three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on Monday (local time).

PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding a successful and substantial visit to the USA. pic.twitter.com/FPd0Mo7UHE — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2024

Highlights Of His Visit

As PM Modi leaves for India, Here are major highlights of his US trip. On the first day, he attended the sixth QUAD Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was hosted by US President Joe Biden alongside Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese of Australia and Fumio Kishida of Japan. The leaders adopted the Quad Wilmington Declaration, describing the Quad as a “force of global good.”

During his stay, PM Modi engaged with the Indian diaspora at the ‘Modi and US’ event. He also addressed the ‘Summit of the Future’ during the 79th United Nations General Assembly.

In New York, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the Indian community during an event at Nassau Coliseum, sharing memorable moments on social media.

Further, during his visit, he also held key bilateral meetings, including discussions with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Palestine’s President Mahmoud Abbas, where he voiced deep concerns over the humanitarian situation in Gaza and reaffirmed India’s support for the Palestinian people.

Additionally, he met with Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, and Vietnamese President To Lam.

Later prior to concluding his visit, he engaged in a roundtable discussion with leading tech CEOs at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) School of Engineering in New York.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has called for reforms in global institutions, asserting that these reforms are crucial for maintaining their relevance. He reiterated India’s commitment to the concept of ‘One Earth, One Family, and One Future’ for humanity.

