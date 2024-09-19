PM Modi Expected To Inaugurate Aarey, BKC Metro Line On October 4

As Maharashtra gears up for the 2024 assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the Mumbai Metro 3 line in the first week of October.

This project, which has been a key transportation initiative for both Mumbai and Maharashtra, has faced numerous challenges and delays.

Metro 3 spans 33 kilometers, connecting Colaba, Bandra, and Seepz. Its foundation stone was laid by then-Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan and then-Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu, with construction commencing in 2016 under the Devendra Fadnavis government.

In addition to the Metro line, Modi is expected to inaugurate one of the two much-delayed Thane creek bridges, providing much-needed relief for commuters traveling to and from Navi Mumbai.

Meanwhile, local people have been eagerly awaiting the underground Metro since 2014. After overcoming various hurdles and objections from environmentalists, the first phase from Aarey to Bandra Kurla Complex is finally complete and ready for inauguration, with the second phase anticipated to be finished next year.

Earlier, ahead of the state elections, another major infrastructure project—the Coastal Road, a significant initiative by the Municipal Corporation—was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. The Bowstring Arch bridge, which connects Marine Drive to Bandra, is now open for traffic movement in the southbound section.

