PM Modi Vows To Ensure Comfortable Travel For Poor And Middle Class In Indian Railways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while flagging off three new Vande Bharat trains on Saturday, emphasized that his government will not stop until Indian Railways guarantees comfortable travel for the poor, the middle class, and everyone.

Vande Bharat: A New Era for Indian Railways

“We will not stop until Indian Railways guarantees comfortable travel for the poor, the middle class, and everyone,” he stated. PM Modi described the Vande Bharat trains as the new face of modern Indian Railways. “Today, the people of UP, especially Western UP, have received good news with the Vande Bharat train on the Meerut-Lucknow route. Meerut and Western UP, known as the land of revolution, are now witnessing a new revolution of development. Vande Bharat represents this modern transformation.”

Impact and Expansion

PM Modi highlighted that there is increasing demand for Vande Bharat trains on various routes. “The advent of high-speed trains instills confidence in people to expand their businesses, create employment, and pursue their dreams. Currently, 102 Vande Bharat services are operating across the country, and over three crore people have traveled by these trains, demonstrating their success.”

MUST READ: J&K: SDRF Launches Rescue Mission In Rajouri Following Boy’s Drowning Incident

Ongoing and Future Developments

The Prime Minister noted the rapid progress in various railway projects. “Work is advancing swiftly on electrification of railway lines, new train operations, and the construction of new routes. This year, more than 2.5 lakh crores have been allocated to the Railways. We are connecting Indian Railways with high-tech services to modernize its image,” he said.

Introduction of Vande Metro and Sleeper Version

PM Modi announced that the Vande Metro will soon address traffic issues within cities. “Additionally, a sleeper version of Vande Bharat is on the way. For the convenience of people in major cities, the NaMo Bharat train is being introduced, and Vande Metro will help alleviate urban traffic problems.”

Amrit Bharat Station Yojana

On the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana, the Prime Minister pointed out that more than 1,300 railway stations across the country are being renovated. “This scheme is transforming stations and cities, giving them a new identity. Stations are being developed to resemble airports, significantly improving the ease of travel,” PM Modi concluded.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: ED Returns Rs 19.40 Crore To Rose Valley Defrauded Investors