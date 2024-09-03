PM Modi’s Historic Brunei Visit: Highlights Include Tour of Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Brunei, underscoring the significance of India-Brunei relations and deepening people-to-people connections. A central feature of his visit will be a tour of the iconic Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, a testament to Brunei’s rich heritage and architectural elegance.

The Sultan Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, named in honor of Brunei’s 28th Sultan, stands as a prominent symbol of the nation’s cultural and historical legacy. Completed in 1958, the mosque is celebrated for its Mughal-inspired architectural design, incorporating premium materials such as Shanghai granite, Italian marble, and intricate stained glass. Its 52-meter-high minaret, the tallest building in Central Bandar Seri Begawan, commands a majestic presence and reflects the grandeur of Brunei’s Islamic heritage.

PM Modi to engage with the Indian Community

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also engage with the Indian community in Brunei, reinforcing the strong bilateral ties between the two nations. This interaction aims to further strengthen the cultural and social bonds between the people of India and Brunei, highlighting the shared values and mutual respect that underpin their relationship.

This visit is part of a broader pattern in which Prime Minister Modi has embraced significant Islamic sites during his foreign travels. Previously, he has made symbolic visits to Masjid al-Haram in Saudi Arabia, the holiest site in Islam, and Al-Masjid an-Nabawi, the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. In 2021, his visit to the Grand Mosque in Kuwait further illustrated his commitment to acknowledging and respecting the diverse cultural and religious landscapes he encounters.

This visit is anticipated to be a milestone in India-Brunei relations, reflecting a mutual commitment to building stronger, more meaningful connections across cultures and borders.

