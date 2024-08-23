Friday, August 23, 2024

Modi’s Kyiv Visit Highlights Diplomatic Challenges After Moscow

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ukraine, marking a historic milestone as the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country since its independence in 1991. The visit comes amidst ongoing conflict and highlights India’s growing diplomatic engagement with Ukraine.

Traveling from Poland, Modi’s journey to Kyiv was made aboard the specially designated ‘Rail Force One’ train, a trip that took approximately 10 hours. The return journey is expected to take the same amount of time, underscoring the significant logistical effort involved in this diplomatic mission.

Upon arrival in Kyiv, Prime Minister Modi offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at a ceremony in the Ukrainian capital. This gesture is part of his broader diplomatic outreach and solidarity with Ukraine during these challenging times.

In a significant display of cooperation, PM Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute to the memory of children at the Martyrologist Exposition in Kyiv. This event, which commemorates the victims of conflict and hardship, underscores the deepening relationship between India and Ukraine.

This visit by Prime Minister Modi not only highlights India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Ukraine but also reinforces the importance of international solidarity in addressing the impacts of conflict and historical memory.

