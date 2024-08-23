PM Modi In Kyiv: Is India the Key To Peace Between Russia and Ukraine?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kyiv for a historic visit, marking the first trip by an Indian leader to Ukraine since it gained independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. Modi’s visit on Friday comes at a crucial moment in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with Ukrainian forces active in Russia’s western Kursk region and Russian troops making slow, steady advances in the east.

The visit follows Modi’s recent trip to Moscow in July, which was met with mixed reactions. Modi had used strong language to indirectly criticize Russian President Vladimir Putin following a Russian missile strike on a Ukrainian children’s hospital. The attack led to criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who expressed disappointment over Modi’s Moscow visit, calling it a setback for peace efforts.

Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome. pic.twitter.com/oYEV71BTlv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2024

Before his trip to Kyiv, Modi stated, “I look forward to the opportunity to share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As friends and partners, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region.” The visit aims to enhance diplomatic relations and explore avenues for resolving the conflict.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to President Zelenskyy, emphasized the significance of India’s influence over Moscow. He noted, “It’s extremely important for us to build relations with such countries and explain the correct end to the war, which is in their interest as well.”

India has traditionally maintained close economic and defense ties with Russia but has publicly condemned the violence in Ukraine. Despite this, India has strengthened its economic relations with Moscow, becoming a major buyer of Russian oil amidst Western sanctions.

The Ukrainian government hopes to convene a second international summit later this year to advance its peace vision, involving representatives from Russia. The first summit, held in Switzerland and excluding Russia, saw participation from various nations, including India.

Tanmaya Lal, Secretary (West) in the Indian Foreign Ministry, highlighted that the visit is expected to bolster ties across multiple sectors, including economic, agricultural, infrastructural, health, education, pharmaceuticals, defense, and culture.

Political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko believes that while the visit is significant for India’s stance on the conflict, it may not result in immediate breakthroughs for peace. He emphasized that the stabilization of the military situation and the upcoming U.S. presidential election are crucial factors for future negotiations.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma also underscored the importance of Modi’s visit, stating, “This is a very consequential period for the defense of liberty, freedom, and the rule of law.”

As India and Ukraine navigate their evolving diplomatic relationship, this visit underscores India’s role in international peace efforts and its commitment to fostering stability in the region.