Prashant Bhushan Takes A Jibe At PM Modi’s Personal Visit To CJI’s Home, Says ‘Sends A Very Bad Signal To The Judiciary’

Code of Conduct For Judges says Prashant Bhushan amid the viral video where Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the residence of Chief Justice Of India , DY Chandrachud, in New Delhi. In a video shared on social media, PM Modi, alongside CJI Chandrachud and his wife, participated in the traditional aarti and offered prayers to an idol of Lord Ganesha.

During the event, PM Modi was seen wearing a traditional Maharashtrian cap, adding to the festive atmosphere.

In the latest development, renowned author and Public Interest lawyer and Activist – Prashant Bhushan questions this action. On the social media platform X, he comments, “Code of Conduct for Judges: A Judge Should practice a degree of aloofness consistent with the dignity of his office. There should be no act or omission by him which is unbecoming of the high office he occupies and the public esteem in which that office is held” Violation of Code.”

Code of Conduct for Judges:

“A Judge Should practice a degree of aloofness consistent with the dignity of his office.

There should be no act or omission by him which is unbecoming of the high office he occupies and the public esteem in which that office is held”

Violation of Code pic.twitter.com/kNjuMosbgZ — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) September 12, 2024

In another comment he shares, “Shocking that CJI Chandrachud allowed Modi to visit him at his residence for a private meeting. Sends a very bad signal to the judiciary which is tasked with the responsibility of protecting fundamental right of citizens from the executive & ensuring that the govt acts within bounds of Constitution. That is why there has to be an arms length separation between the executive & judiciary.”

Shocking that CJI Chandrachud allowed Modi to visit him at his residence for a private meeting. Sends a very bad signal to the judiciary which is tasked with the responsibility of protecting fundamental right of citizens from the executive & ensuring that the govt acts within… https://t.co/mstxulCI2P — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) September 12, 2024

PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his sentiments, saying, “Joined Ganesh Puja at the residence of CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud Ji. May Bhagwan Shri Ganesh bless us all with happiness, prosperity, and wonderful health.”

Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on September 7, marks the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Bhadrapada. This ten-day festival, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the ‘God of New Beginnings’ and the ‘Remover of Obstacles.’ Celebrations involve vibrant decorations, processions, and festive chants, particularly in Maharashtra. Homes and public spaces are adorned with elaborate designs, and devotees offer sweets and perform various rituals to celebrate the occasion.

Also Read: Islamabad High Court To Review Imran Khan’s Petition On Military Trial Today

Earlier on the same day, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, visited the Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Sanstha in Mumbai to partake in the Ganpati celebrations and offer his prayers to Lord Ganesha.