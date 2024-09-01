President Droupadi Murmu Inaugurates New Flag & Insignia For Supreme Court

On sunday, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated a new flag and insignia for Supreme court at national capital Delhi.

These symbols were unveiled on the 75th anniversary of the apex court of India. Meanwhile, President Murmu attended the concluding session of the two-day National Conference of District Judiciary, which was organized by Supreme Court of India.

In her address, President Murmu praised the Supreme Court for its vital role as a vigilant guardian of India’s judicial system.

She further, acknowledged the significant contributions of both past and present members of the judiciary and noted, that the Supreme Court’s work has greatly enhanced the respect for Indian jurisprudence.

Moreover, she also expressed satisfaction with the various initiatives the Supreme Court has undertaken to celebrate its 75 years, which have strengthened public trust and engagement with the judicial system.

The President also emphasized the longstanding cultural reverence for justice in India and reiterated her belief that judges are seen with deep respect by the public.

However, the President also noted societal concerns about delayed justice in heinous crimes and criticized the continued freedom of individuals with resources who commit crimes.

