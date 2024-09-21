Prime Minister Modi Embarks on Key US Visit for Quad Summit and UN Engagements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in the United States on Saturday for a pivotal three-day visit that will include participation in the Quad Leaders’ Summit and a significant address at the United Nations. This visit underscores India’s strategic partnerships and its role on the global stage.

Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington

Modi’s first stop will be the Quad Leaders’ Summit, hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware. The Quad, or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, comprises Australia, India, Japan, and the United States. This year’s summit marks a significant occasion as it is the first time Biden has invited a foreign leader to his hometown, reflecting his robust ties with Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Biden will engage in bilateral meetings with each leader, enhancing collaborative efforts. Since Biden elevated the Quad to a leadership-level forum in 2021, this summit represents a culmination of their discussions, with six meetings held to date, four of which were in person. Notably, this will be Biden’s last Quad meeting, having prioritized this alliance during his presidency.

Community Engagement in New York

After the summit, Modi will travel to New York, where he is set to address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island on September 22. This event aims to strengthen community ties and celebrate India’s cultural heritage abroad.

Address at the UN’s Summit of the Future

On September 23, Modi will deliver a speech at the UN’s Summit of the Future, part of the United Nations General Assembly agenda. This year’s theme, “Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow,” holds special relevance as the UN approaches its 80th anniversary in 2025. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described this summit as a “once in a generation” event.

In an official statement before the UN Summit of the Future, PM Modi said, “The Summit of the Future is an opportunity for the global community to chart the path forward for the betterment of humanity. I will share the views of one-sixth of humanity, as their stakes in a peaceful and secure future are among the highest in the world.”

Discussions during the Summit

During this summit, member states will work towards adopting the Pact of the Future by consensus. This pact encompasses critical documents, including the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations. Given the ongoing crises such as the Israel-Hezbollah conflict and the war in Ukraine, alongside persistent issues like climate change and geopolitical tensions, the summit is poised to address pressing global challenges.

UN officials indicate that the Pact of the Future will feature “groundbreaking” proposals for long-overdue reforms to the Security Council, aimed at expanding its membership to better reflect current global realities.

As Prime Minister Modi prepares for this important visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlights that the Quad leaders will assess their collective achievements over the past year and chart a course for future initiatives. The discussions will emphasize support for Indo-Pacific nations in achieving their development goals and aspirations.

