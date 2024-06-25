Pune Porsche Case: Bombay High Court Orders 17-Year-Old's Release From Observation Home

The Bombay High Court ordered the accused juvenile’s release from the observation home on Tuesday, June 25. Early on May 19, in Kalyani Nagar, Pune, a Porsche driven by a 17-year-old teen who was allegedly intoxicated struck and killed two software engineers who were riding motorbikes.

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) first granted the boy, who is the son of real estate magnate Vishal Agarwal, bail with the requirement that he submit a 300-word essay. This choice caused a great deal of public indignation.

The boy was remanded to an observation home by the JJB after the police asked for a review. To get the minor tried as an adult, authorities are working on it.

CCTV footage that the police obtained showed the adolescent drinking at a pub prior to the collision. Amitesh Kumar, the commissioner of police, verified the video and said the youngster knew full well what he was doing.

In addition, the proprietors and staff of two bars were detained by the police for providing alcohol to underage drinkers, as was Vishal Agarwal, his father, for “exposing a child to danger.”

Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, two software engineers, were killed on May 19 when the Porsche automobile, driven by the 17-year-old accused, struck a bike while inebriated and travelling at a high pace.

In connection with the investigation, the teen’s mother Shivani and father Vishal Agrawal were detained on suspicion of exchanging blood samples.

This occurs just a few days after the Pune police sent the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) their final report, which included all of the evidence against the 17-year-old kid who was reportedly engaged in a car crash in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar last month.

The teenage motorist who was involved in the early-morning Porsche collision on May 19 is being housed in a municipal observation home.

